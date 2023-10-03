A giant rat was spotted allegedly crawling at Kwa Mai Mai while patrons were enjoying the food and vibes

The video was shared on TikTok and it has sparked lots of engagement about the delicious food at the establishment

Many Mzansi people were spooked by the big rat but they couldn't help but crack jokes in the comments

Patrons enjoyed the food and the atmosphere at Kwa Mai Mai. Image: @flowerboy.esko

Source: TikTok

Kwa Mai Mai is a famous spot in Johannesburg known for its awesome street food.

Even though the place might not look very fancy, people still love to go there for delicious meals.

Video from Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market

But recently, there was a surprising incident. A huge rat was seen crawling around while folks were enjoying their food and having a good time.

One TikTokker @flowerboy.esko posted a video of the rat and it got a lot of attention. The clip amassed an impressive 99,000 views in a short period.

Kwa Mai Mai's irresistible food

People started talking about the yummy food at Kwa Mai Mai because of this video. It was a bit scary to see such a big rat, but many folks alluded that the rodents somehow added to the flavour of the food because of the not-so-clean surroundings.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shocked and amused by big rat

This whole situation only proved how people love the food at Kwa Mai Mai, even if the place doesn't always look perfect.

Read some of the comments below:

@user7038257044541 said:

"Exposing the secret ingredient."

@astevelacystan wrote:

"That's a puppy phela."

@poloko0304 mentioned:

"Security guard checking if everyone is ok."

@thorie7 posted:

"That's why their food di le monate so."

@kelee.bogile commented:

"But no one said it's 5 star mos. Yoh le lekana?"

@nhlakes_msibi shared:

"I couldn't even finish the video, I am terrified of rats I get goosebumps."

@mathwalayedwa said:

"Yall don't know the bouncers anymore. Ayi ninedrama."

@kwelenyoni added:

"Don't be like that. Tryna make people view that great place in a bad way mxm."

