Sizwe Dhlomo was shocked to see Cardi B's plate of food that resembled some of Mzansi's delicacies

The radio personality said that the image proved that black people's love of eating large food portions is the same everywhere

Mzansi responded to Sizwe Dhlomo's tweet by saying it's not surprising that Cardi enjoys eating such foods as she was once spotted eating chicken feet

Sizwe Dhlomo couldn't believe how similar Cardi B's plate of food was similar to Mzansi's delicacies.

Sizwe Dhlomo says Cradi's B's food in a recent picture looked like something South Africans would eat. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Siz quote tweeted Cardi's photo of a huge grilled piece of meat, rice that almost took up the entire plate, and veggies that had no room in the plate but were squeezed in by the star. Sizwe said he was shocked that almost all black people around the world eat large amounts of food:

"Lol! Black people’s plates are the same everywhere in the world! Scroll down this thread, there’s a guy in Philly who posted a plate that looks like it’s from Sosha. Even Cardi’s plate looks like something I ate just the other day."

Mzansi people weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post about Cardi B's full plate

People agreed with Sizwe. Some said it wasn't surprising that Cardi ate such delicacies, given that the American rapper once trended for eating chicken feet, reported TshisaLIVE.

@thabo_magaiva32 said:

"I didn't even realise that the plate is from Cardi B. I was here thinking to myself that this is a typical Kasi dish."

@_enosmoshapo shared:

"I once saw a post from an American dude asking what every black household had in common. And lol, the comments! All black people worldwide keep leftover food in butter containers and use shopping bags for trash!"

@Cigarmpu_ posted:

"Cardi B's meat looks like you could get it Kwa Mai Mai if you've ever been there lol."

@Zulunana12 wrote:

"Nyama is so dry though. Umfudumezo perhaps."

@TeddyWest_SA reacted:

"We are one."

@StaggaSays added:

"I was eating plates like that in Jamaica!"

