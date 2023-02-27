A video of an underdeveloped American village shocked thousands of people on TikTok timelines

The area looked very similar to South African townships, and TikTokkers were pleased to see the exposé

The TikTok clip went viral, and people could not believe that some parts of the United States looked like that

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man travelling on a train posted an American village that resembles SA settlements. Image: @zonlive0

Source: TikTok

The U.S. is a first-world country that most people aspire to live in. The country has had great marketing in the media and movies, and many want to taste the American dream.

Their dominance in worldwide media has painted a rosy picture of the country, and some people think there are no impoverished people in America.

African TikTok user posts video of American village

One African man, @zonlive0, living in America, dedicated his TikTok page to exposing the unpleasant sides of the country. Recently he posted a video showing a "village" while travelling on a train. The area looked similar to many townships in Mzansi, and local TikTokkers were shocked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers react to video of American village

Thousands of Mzansi people found it hard to believe that some Americans lived like that. Some wondered if the community had running water and jokingly offered to donate.

@geeti_1 said:

"It looks like Hammanskraal."

@u_nombulelo stated:

"Lmao, not me thinking it's somewhere in SA."

@fydohfab asked:

"Bathong do they have clean water? How do we help?"

@isaiah_o00 posted:

"The America they never show but do worse to some countries in Africa."

@mphobridgetsearol posted:

"Never In South Africa like this? I understand we aren't rich or we are poor. South Africa isn't that dry and it looks like an old dry neglected place."

@avalon_finch commented:

"Not me thinking this was inland mo SA. I swear I saw RDPs fam and the landscape looks like my province

@mimitshepi added:

"I can't believe my eyes, this is the first time."

@mannana_ commented:

"Haibo I thought this was a joke you know."

Video of Limpopo village with beautiful mansions built in rural area goes TikTok viral and inspires people

Briefly News reported that a video posted on the TikTok page @limpopocribs caused a stir on the social media platform. The clip showed a village in Limpopo with countless mansions.

The aerial clip spanned the rural area - no hut or shack was in sight. The streets were filled with various modern homes with varying floor levels. Within a day, the TikTok video got over 400 000 views, and most people were stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News