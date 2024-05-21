ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula announced plans to revive industrial areas in Botshabelo, aiming to boost job creation and youth skills development

He urged supporters to renew their trust in the ANC, highlighting the party's consistent service delivery and experience

South Africans are done with the ANC and ready to vote in a new party during the upcoming elections set to take place on 29 May

Source: Twitter

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula once again promises to create jobs and revive industrial areas in his hometown of Botshabelo,

Mbalula said the ANC's priority once they win the general elections was to rejuvenate the local economy and provide more job opportunities.

Addressing a gathering of party supporters, Mbalula emphasised the ANC government's commitment to industrialisation and youth empowerment.

Bolstering the local economy

Mbalula highlighted the ANC’s strategy to bolster the economy by transforming raw material exports into finished products within South Africa.

See the video below:

“We are driving an industrialisation programme, which will be key. We export raw materials, but we will create industries within the country and then export finished products. In that way, we will create more jobs."

In addition to industrial development, Mbalula outlined various programs to equip young people with the necessary skills to seize emerging job opportunities.

“There are programmes in place to capacitate young people with skills to prepare them for job opportunities."

Renew your trust in the party

Mbalula appealed to ANC supporters to renew their trust in the party, asserting that the ANC remains the only political entity with a proven track record of service delivery.

“We are the party that has consistently delivered services, and we have the experience to continue."

The Secretary-General also addressed the recent Constitutional Court ruling that disqualifies MK Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma from contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Mbalula expressed disappointment over Zuma's actions, which weakened the liberation movement.

“We were shocked by President Zuma’s stance of weakening the liberation movement. He himself and only himself can explain at the right time why he took that decision to put us and a revolution in a precarious position, depleting the base and all of that. But we soldier on."

Despite these challenges, Mbalula assured the community that the ANC is progressing significantly under the current administration.

He pointed to the party's achievements and ongoing efforts to improve the lives of South Africans as evidence of its capability and resilience.

Speaking to SABC News, Mbalula said the announcement in Botshabelo is part of the ANC’s broader campaign to galvanise support ahead of the next elections.

The party aims to leverage its historical achievements and maintain its leadership role in South African politics.

South Africans are fed up

Mbalula noted the address in Botshabelo and how people in the area still look forward to supporting the party, but South Africans are not convinced.

@phehla_tshepo noted:

"Unemployment is too high in SA, and its citizens are hopeless, like the ANC political unwillingness to implement economic policies that will empower the black majority and do away with apartheid economic conditions that promote slavery.."

@TUMOPHONIK said:

"They deserve those buckets toilets your government has subjected them to for years. Free State people deserve all the suffering they are facing: permanent loadshedding, unemployment and poverty, relying on government handouts. Very stupid thinking grants come from broke Anc"

@HeinzWakanda commented:

"Why are you lying to these people?"

