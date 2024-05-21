Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s recent update celebrated improvements in South Africa's energy situation

Despite temporary successes in reducing load shedding, systemic issues and mismanagement persist

The ANC's handling of the energy crisis raises questions about its long-term ability to govern effectively

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan. The upside is that SA has been without load shedding for the past 54 days. Images: @Kgosientsho_R

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa highlighted the country's impressive streak of nearly two months without load shedding.

Speaking from Eskom’s Megawatt Park, Ramokgopa extended his heartfelt thanks to the diverse workforce of Eskom, acknowledging their pivotal role in this achievement.

However, it also noted that the country "was not out of the woods yet".

Eskom might have turned a new leaf

Ramokgopa's update, held at Eskom's headquarters, expressed appreciation for the concerted efforts of all involved in the power producer’s operations.

"What we are seeing now as an exceptional improvement in the energy situation in the country is a result of the constellation of those efforts."

With the entire Eskom board present, Ramokgopa emphasised the significance of the collective governmental effort to resolve the nation's energy challenges.

He thanked the board on behalf of the government and maintained cautious optimism.

"We’re not yet out of the woods."

Acknowledging potential setbacks, Ramokgopa urged persistence and professionalism.

“We know that we are going to have momentary setbacks. It’s in the nature of this, but we must be fixed on the bouncing ball."

Despite inevitable failures, his metaphor highlighted the ongoing efforts to maintain and improve power generation capabilities.

Protecting the integrity of the institution

In a lighter moment during the briefing, Ramokgopa revealed he declined a dance-off challenge to protect the "integrity of the institution," humorously citing his son’s playful warning linking his dance moves to severe loadshedding stages.

Ramokgopa addressed the Pretoria High Court's decision upholding a ruling that Eskom must provide uninterrupted power to essential facilities.

He acknowledged the constitutional implications of load shedding on citizens' rights to quality services such as healthcare and education.

"We have never denied that load shedding is diminishing the constitutional rights of citizens.We will, of course, do exceptionally more than the basic minimum required by the court."

Ramokgopa highlighted the ongoing legal proceedings following the Gauteng High Court's rejection of the government’s appeal regarding loadshedding exemptions for public institutions.

Eskom's financial challenges

He hinted at the financial and practical challenges of providing alternative power sources but stressed that resolving load shedding would make the legal issues irrelevant.

“There will be no need for us to have a conversation around alternative supply of electricity at these institutions."

Regarding the EAP, Ramokgopa attributed South Africa’s 54 consecutive days without planned power cuts to rigorous maintenance efforts and thanked Dan Morakane, the appointed CEO.

He detailed that significant maintenance during December 2023 and January 2024 took out about 18% of generation capacity, leading to healthier and more reliable power units.

EAF improvement

The minister noted a considerable improvement in the energy availability factor (EAF), which rose by nine percentage points to 60.5% from 1 April to 16 May this year, compared to 51% the previous year.

Additionally, the unplanned capability loss factor (UCLF) has reduced to 28.2% from 35.6% last year.

Ramokgopa underscored the orchestrated and deliberate nature of these improvements.

"The kind of performance that we are seeing is orchestrated and deliberate." he asserted, highlighting a significant reduction in loadshedding stages. We’re at 11,110 megawatts significantly better than the same period last year, where we were at 16,000 megawatts.”

South Africans await loadshedding after the 29 May general elections

Mzansi is convinced loadshedding will return after the general elections, which are set to take place on 29 May.

@yakballs commented:

"Of course, if loadshedding returns on 30 May... this would all have been a desperate attempt to get some positive spin before the election ."

@donnedwards said:

"So does the load shedding Stage 2 start once the polls close or on 1 June?"

@BereniceBarker added:

"Yeah for now ……let’s hear your story on May 29 at midnight when stage 6 is implemented immediately."

Eskom’s improved performance keeps lights on for six weeks

In a similar report, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has attributed the last six weeks with no scheduled power cuts to the improved performance of Eskom stations.

Ramaphosa said the Energy Action Plan reduced power cuts and added over 4,000 megawatts to the national grid.

