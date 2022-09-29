City Power Exempts Certain Johannesburg Hospitals and Clinics From Loadshedding

City Power will exempt certain hospitals and clinics in the City of Joburg from nation's rolling blackouts

The exclusion of certain health care facilities is due to the challenges that they face because of power cuts

There are over 130 health facilities in the municipality, and only able to exempt about 10 of them

City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the Department of Health approached the organisation to consider exempting its facilities from loadshedding. He said City Power is ensuring there are minimal disruptions to essential services.

However, Mangena said there are over 130 health facilities in the municipality and City Power can only exempt about 10 of them.

The Citizen reported that the limited number of exemptions was due to City Power’s network configuration that most facilities are embedded within the network blocks.

Some health care facilities exempt include Parkhurst Municipal Clinic, Johannesburg Eye Hospital, Coronation Hospital, and Helen Joseph Hospital. Work is underway to determine if other institutes can also be exempt.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla is also due to outline a report on the impact of loadshedding and measures taken by health facilities.

The department said that Phaahla had been concerned about the power outages as it continues to impact healthcare services in the country, BusinessTech reported.

Ramaphosa’s address gets cut off after loadshedding strikes local government summit

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the local government summit was interrupted when loadshedding struck the event on Wednesday, 28 September.

President Ramaphosa was well into his address which focused on practical solutions to challenges facing local governments when the lights cut out before quickly coming back on.

Taking the disruption in stride, Ramaphosa used the opportunity to make light of the situation and address the protracted electricity crisis plaguing the nation.

