President Ramaphosa said South Africans should cut down on their power usage amid a lack of short-term solutions to the energy crisis

In his weekly newsletter, the president conceded that loadshedding would be a permanent feature for the foreseeable future

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said that all sectors of South Africa must work together to reduce the demand for electricity

PRETORIA - President Cyril Rmaphosa implored South Africans to use less electricity and ease the pressure on the Eskom grid amid increasing rolling blackouts.

President Cyril Ramphosa says South Africans must cut down on electricity usage amid a lack of short-term solutions to loadshedding. Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP & JMWScout

Ramaphosa conceded that there are no quick fixes for the loadshedding problem but assured the public that government is making progress in finding sustainable solutions.

The president admitted that the widespread anger over loadshedding was justified in his weekly newsletter but pointed out that the unpredictable performance of the power utility's coal-fired power stations means that loadshedding would continue for the foreseeable future.

In light of the lack of short-term solutions to the energy crises, the president shifted the burden of reducing the pressure on Eskom's feeble power grid to South African citizens.

President Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to play their part by using electricity sparingly, reporting illegal connections and paying for their electricity.

Ramaphosa wrote:

"Businesses, households and government departments that owe Eskom must pay up so that Eskom is better able to undertake the critical maintenance that is needed to keep the lights on.”

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said that government needs to lead by example by reducing the demand for electricity in state-owned buildings. According to TimesLIVE, de Lille shared President Ramaphosa's sentiments saying that all sectors of South Africa should play their part amid the energy crisis.

De Lille said:

“If you can do your bit from a community level, in the private sector level and government, we must all do it together to help to reduce demand until we are out of this crisis.”

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's suggestions

South Africans are fed up with the lack of action in tackling the energy crisis, with many accusing Ramaohosa of not putting his money where his mouth is.

Here are some reactions:

