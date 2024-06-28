Eight young boys have died since the initiation school season began in the Eastern Cape, according to the government

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that most of the deaths were caused by unlicensed practitioners

The department also called on parents to stop letting their children go to illegitimate initiation schools

8 initiation school deaths since season started

According to Eyewitness News, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (GOCTA) revealed that eight young boys have lost their lives since the initiation school season started in the Eastern Cape. Seven of these deaths occurred in the hands of practitioners who did not have adequate documentation to run initiation schools.

The department's Pheelo Oliphant says the boys died from dehydration, septicemia and inexperienced surgeons who do not know how to perform a circumcision. Those who circumcised the boys have been arrested and thrown in jail. Oliphant also warned parents against taking their children to illegal circumcision schools.

The Eastern Cape is no stranger to the horrific deaths in initiation schools. Recently, a boy died in an invitation school in the Eastern Cape. The boy was possibly initiated at an illegal initiation school where the incident happened.

Three children die in initiation schools in Limpopo

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three children died in initiation schools in Lipopo, sparking a public outcry.

One of the children died in Bolobedu, and two died in Sekgosese. South Africans called out those who put the lives of children at risk. This comes after over 100 children were rescued at illegal initiation schools in the Gauteng province.

"Why do parents continue to allow this to be done to their children? The first instinct a parent has is to protect their DNA. Even nature has this covered," one pointed out.

