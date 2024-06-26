Two businesses in Verulam were petrol-bombed, prompting swift evacuation and emergency response by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Authorities are pursuing suspects who allegedly threw three petrol bombs before fleeing in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie

Investigations are ongoing, with concerns raised about community safety and security

Two businesses were petrol-bombed in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

Two businesses in Verulam were petrol-bombed last night, resulting in a swift evacuation and emergency response.

The incident has shocked the local community, and authorities are pursuing the suspects.

People trapped in the shops

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene after receiving alarming reports that individuals, including children, were trapped inside the burning shops.

Upon arrival, Reaction Officers found that the occupants of both businesses had already been evacuated.

In a statement, Accidents.co.za said that in a quick response to contain the situation, officers used a fire extinguisher to put out some of the flames, preventing further damage and potential injury.

Eyewitnesses reported that the perpetrators were driving a white Nissan NP200 bakkie with an unknown registration number.

It is alleged that they hurled three petrol bombs into the shops before speeding off, leaving chaos and destruction in their wake.

Investigations are underway

RUSA, alongside other emergency services, is currently investigating the incident.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects involved in this brazen attack.

The motive behind the petrol-bombing remains unclear, and the incident has raised concerns about safety and security in the area.

Business owners and residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

