Victor Ramerafe, the elderly man who pressed charges against the Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, has shared his side of the story

The 59-year-old man says he was not home when members of the organisation gained access to his house in search of drugs

Some South Africans are wondering if Ramerafe is being used by the Economic Freedom Fighters to speak to "lie" about the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Victor Ramerafe, the elderly man from Soweto whose home was ransacked by Operation Dudula members has finally spoken out about the ordeal and says he has been left traumatised.

The incident led to the arrest of the organisation's leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini on Thursday, 24 March. Dlamini has since been released on bail of R1 500.

Victor Ramerafe says he wants Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to pay for ransacking his home. Image. Emmaunel Corset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Members of Operation Dudula marched down to Ramerafe's house on a tip-off that the elderly man deals drugs. They entered his home and began to search for the drugs that were allegedly there.

According to News24, Ramerafe says the police did nothing to help him when the Operation Dudula members invaded his house and they stood outside watching his house being ransacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He says he was not home when they arrived at his house and when he arrived home he found them in and outside his yard singing freedom songs.

He went on to say that they were singing struggle songs while his house was being searched for drugs. Ramerafe says the group came out of the search empty-handed.

"I don't know how they accessed my house because it was locked. They forcefully entered my house in my absence," said Ramerafe.

The 59-year-old man says he confronted Dlamini and questioned him about how he got access to his house. Dlamini merely responded by saying they were looking for drugs in an aggressive manner.

The elderly Soweto man says he wants Dlamini to pay for what he has done to him.

Victor Ramerafe says he was framed

Ramerafe believes that he was framed by one of his neighbours because he does not smoke or deal in drugs at all. He says the person who framed him probably wanted a higher position in the organisation at his expense.

Ramerafe is aware that his criminal past has been a topic of discussion and confirmed that he has a criminal record which he received after he was arrested and convicted for armed robbery, however, the elderly man says he has been rehabilitated and has not gotten into trouble with the law since his release on parole.

Ramerafe says he is very grateful for the support he has received from the Economic Freedom Fighters. The red berets went with Ramerafe to press charges against Dlamini at the Dobsonville Police Station, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans weigh in on Victor Ramerafe's ordeal with Operation Dudula

@sfiso_mncube12 said:

"I wonder how much does this madalas of Soweto getting paid by EFF to lie."

@MajoroMokemane said:

"Those fingers.. hosh ndoda, not traumatised but looking for revenge."

@bakgethile_K said:

"Justice is coming for him, EFF won't shield him. He is used and he failed."

@BadrMwanje said:

"These thugs need to be halted before mayhem ensues. @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @CityofJoburgZA @GautengProvince @SAPoliceService"

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini addresses supporters after release from jail on R1 500 bail

Briefly News previously reported that members of Operation Dudula gathered outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court to call for the immediate release of the movement’s leader on Monday morning.

Dlamini was released on bail of R1 500 after spending the weekend behind bars. He faces charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini addressed members outside the court when he encouraged people to become leaders.

“You don’t have to rely on Nhlanhla Lux being alive for the black nation or SA to prosper,” he said.

Source: Briefly News