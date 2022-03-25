Operation Dudula supporters headed to the Johannesburg Central Police Station where their leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is being held

Dlamini's supporters had a brief altercation with the police upon realising that he will not be released this weekend

On social media, some people think that the police should also arrest the supporters who are gathered outside the police station

JOHANNESBURG - A multitude of Operation Dudula supporters gathered outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Friday, 25 March where their leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is currently being held.

Tensions between the police and the movement's supporters were exacerbated when Operation Dudula supporters realised that Dlamini would be spending the weekend in jail.

Operation Dudula supporters were not thrilled when they realised that their leader Nhanhla Lux Dlamini will be spending the weekend in jail. Images: Michele Spatari

According to TimesLIVE, Dlamini was supposed to make a court appearance on Friday morning for a bail hearing, however, the prosecution asked for a postponement of 48 hours to gather more evidence.

Supporters stated they had no intention of leaving the police station until their leader has been released from prison. Dlamini is also being supported by the political organisation Patriotic Alliance.

Speaking to eNCA, PA's Kenny Kunene stated supporters were unhappy because Dlamini is currently in jail. Kunene claimed that Dlamini was only formally charged with a crime at around 2 O'clock on Friday when he was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Kunene stated that the supporters are upset that Dlamini is being charged with housebreaking when he was with the police when he went to Victor Ramerafe's house, an elderly man from Soweto accused of dealing drugs by the movement.

"Nhlanhla was arrested with an army of police, with 30 cars and for the whole night and half of the day he was never charged."

Even now as we speak, he still doesn't know what he is charged with. They now say it's housebreaking but he was with the police when he went to that house," said Kunene.

Kunene added that they have tried negotiating with the police to show that Dlamini is not a criminal. Despite the anger by the supporters, Kunene stated that they were trying to ask supporters to go home and return on Saturday in support of Dlamini.

South Africans share their thoughts on the clash outside Johannesburg Central Police Station

@tazer25 said:

"This is what happens when you don't step up & control the situation. The more rope you allow the protesters the more unruly they will get. We see this all the time."

@Hlarediahloga said:

"So the police are not South Africans? Why do they clash with South Africans now?"

@CZvokuona said:

"No one is above the law he shud sleep inside until Monday."

@HelloCalvin8 said:

"Fighting police means you're fighting against the law enforcement. That's a serious criminal offence, they must be taken to jail for all of them. This country cannot be run by hooligans and gangsters. They must be charged and locked behind bars."

