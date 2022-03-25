The leader of Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was arrested on Thursday late afternoon after a radio interview in Johannesburg

The radical leader is being charged for allegedly being involved in the assault of elderly man who resides in Soweto

Some South Africans feel that Dlamini should have not been arrested while others are happy to see the law taking its course

JOHANNESBURG - Nlanhla Lux Dlamini, the leader and founder of Operation Dudula in Soweto, Johannesburg spent the night in jail after he was apprehended by the police on Thursday afternoon, 24 March following a radio interview.

Dlamini was arrested following formal criminal charges were laid against him by an elderly man named Victor Ramerafe with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters at the Dodsonville Police Station on Wednesday.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was allegedly arrested after criminal charges were laid against him at the Dobsonville Police Station. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Operation Dudula members barged into Ramerafe's house in search of drugs over the weekend. The members of the organisation apparently believed that the elderly man, who is also a former EFF branch chairperson, deals in drugs. They say members of the community gave them a tip-off about the alleged drug dealing.

Ramerafe alleged that during the ransacking of his house, his property was damaged and he was assaulted in the process.

Dlamini was arrested shortly after exiting the KayaFM studios, where he had an interview. Operation Dudula spokesperson Dan Radebe stated that Dlamini did not resist arrest when approached by the police.

Dlamini addresses the media after arrest

Speaking to the media on Thursday night outside the Johannesburg Central Police station, Dlamini stated that he would not prevent the law from taking place and will allow for the process to take place.

He also stated that he had no problem with spending the night in jail, however, he feels that a target has been put on him for fighting crime in South Africa.

According to SABC News, Dlamini will make a court appearance on Friday morning, 25 March at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

South Africans react to Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest

@zeeontv said:

"Nhlanhla Lux arrest has nothing to do with Julius Malema. The thug got arrested for housebreaking and theft of R300. We should applaud the rule of law for that and it must serve to his followers that crime doesn't pay "

@effort_maguta said:

"People are here defending Lux who employed Foreigners to build his house coz according to him South Africans are not skilled and not properly educated. He couldn't find a South African builder? Okay"

@lawyerPTSA1st said:

"People wonder why more than 40% of SAPS' budget goes to civil action cases like the one of Nhlanhla lux is the answer. The arrest of Lux is blatantly unlawful and he will Sue the Minister of Police. #PutSouthAficansFirst"

Source: Briefly News