South Africans took to social media to share the similarities between Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and EFF leader Julius Malema

Operation Dudula held a meeting in Soweto over the weekend despite the disapproval that the movement faces

Some social media users believe that people should not be comparing the two leaders and shared their opinions

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users did not hold back when they compared Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to EFF leader Julius Malema following a meeting Lux held over the weekend. However, some South Africans believe there are no similarities between the two.

A meeting with the community of Dobsonville, Soweto for Operation Dudula to give feedback on the action taken against undocumented immigrants.

South Africans took to social media to compare Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: Getty/J. Countess & Phill Magakoe

The meeting took place despite the growing criticism the movement faces. TimesLive reported that both men made headlines for their stances concerning undocumented foreign nationals.

In an interview with eNCA, Dlamini said:

“Let’s first talk a little bit about us being called names, you know, xenophobic, vigilantes quite frankly it does not matter what you think about us. What is important is the reality that we stand for. Our reality is simple, put South Africans first in South Africa, no compromise. If you feel different about it you can move.”

He added that the community meeting was to discuss how Operation Dudula members can assist police and government.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter

@Ration_Q shared:

“People should stop disrespecting Nhlanhla Lux. They can't be comparing him with someone who doesn't like South Africans like Julius Malema. Nhlanhla Lux should be compared with Chris Hani #OperationDudula #PutSouthAfricanFirst.”

@ya_nkosi commented:

“But really, how do you compare a child from day-care with a postgraduate? Are you for real?”

@SaneleDecember said:

“Both of these guys are a necessary evil in our current political setting. Just like when Juju was introduced as an EFF leader in 2013, he shook the status quo and people were scared. If Juju ruled all on his own, we would surely lose a lot of investments. Same with this Lux guy.”

@asilentspace_ shared:

"I don't care about the comparisons. To each his own. What interests me is the fact that there are comparisons - That is the interesting part. It means people are potentially starting to think differently about various aspects associated with the two people."

Operation Dudula: Heated stand off between South Africans and foreign nationals In Alexandra

Briefly News previously reported, Alexandra residents and foreign nationals had a heated face off on Monday, 7 March, 2022. Residents headed to Pan Africa Mall and demanded that foreign nationals working there should vacate the premises under Operation Dudula.

Operation Dudula is a movement that consists of a group of residents from Soweto and Alexandra who are under the impression that foreign nationals are the reason there is a high crime in their neighbourhoods, according to News24.

EWN reports that operation Dudula is also opposed to the hiring of foreign nationals while the unemployment rate is so high in South Africa. In Alexandra, residents moved from shop to shop removing foreign nationals.

