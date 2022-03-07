Alexandra resident headed out to Pan Africa Mall on Monday, 7 March to get haul foreign nationals out of stores

The residents were protesting under a movement called Operation Dudula that serves the purpose of getting South Africans employed instead of foreigners

Some South Africans feel that Operation Dudula is out of control and it is merely a vigilante group

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents and foreign nationals had a heated face off on Monday, 7 March, 2022.

Residents headed to Pan Africa Mall and demanded that foreign nationals working there should vacate the premises under Operation Dudula.

Operation Dudula is a movement that consists of a group of residents from Soweto and Alexandra who are under the impression that foreign nationals are the reason there is a high crime in their neighbourhoods, according to News24.

EWN reports that operation Dudula is also opposed to the hiring of foreign nationals while the unemployment rate is so high in South Africa. In Alexandra, residents moved from shop to shop removing foreign nationals.

The protestors also shut down businesses that are owned by foreigners stating that they want South Africans to own those stores. They also closed down vendor stalls stating that they want the majority of those stalls to be occupied by South Africans.

According to SABC News, some of the hawkers decided to leave their stalls peacefully after they were confronted with protestors holding sticks and stones earlier in the day.

The protestors have denied that their actions are xenophobic and say they are only looking out for their local economy and ensuring that Alex residents are hired.

South Africans weigh in on Operation Dudula

@RENXNEVONDO said:

"My worry is that most of the people complaining about foreigners opening shops have no intention to open their own shops. As we speak now there is a foreign guy still on the way to start a business and he will do that while this jealousy edict doing the opposite."

@SankaristThom said:

"Nhlanhla Lux is a parachuted leader. A rented young man who is compensated with fermented grapes from Stellenbosche. I'm sure he did not see this coming. What is his plan of action around avoiding such deadly confrontations?"

@Sydzah1 said:

"Is Dudula not a vigilante group. Why is the South African government allowing a vigilante group to do this nonsense?"

@bmakwezva said:

"This is bound to happen, as long as vigilantism and anarchy by #OperationDudula continue, private citizens have no place taking over from law enforcement agencies."

Operation Dudula: Angry mob of hundreds accuse foreigners of stealing their jobs

Briefly News previously reported that an angry mob of unemployed people gathered at a migrant centre in Soweto and accused foreigners of stealing their jobs.

Last week, Operation Dudula was blocked by the police using water cannons and rubber bullets. The group had failed to obtain the required permits and permissions.

Youth face a dismaying 65% unemployment and unemployment across the board at 35%. This has fueled xenophobic protests that have often turned violent.

