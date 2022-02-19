Operation Dudula: Angry Mob of Hundreds Accuse Foreigners of Stealing Their Jobs

An angry mob of hundreds gathered in Hillbrow accusing foreign nationals of stealing their jobs

Members of Operation Dudula claim that they are non-violent and are only aiming at raising awareness about foreign nationals and drug dealers

The group was blocked last week by the police who used rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse an illegal protest

JOHANNESBURG - An angry mob of unemployed people gathered at a migrant centre in Soweto and accused foreigners of stealing their jobs.

Last week, Operation Dudula was blocked by the police using water cannons and rubber bullets. The group had failed to obtain the required permits and permissions.

Youth face a dismaying 65% unemployment and unemployment across the board at 35%. This has fueled xenophobic protests that have often turned violent.

Operation Dudula emerged recently as an organisation that protests against undocumented migrants according to EWN.

eNCA reported that an Operation Dudula protest was staged in Hillbrow and they claim that they are targeting undocumented migrants and drug dealers.

A spokesperson for the group said that the movement was a peaceful movement and they avoided violence.

