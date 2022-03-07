Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport, posted a very cryptic tweet over the weekend which confused social media users

In the tweet, Mbalula stated that he had arrived in Ukraine as the country is facing multiple attacks from Russia

Some South Africans feel that the Minister of Transport needs to focus on fixing the transport and road issues in Mzansi first

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula raised a few eyebrows over the weekend when he took to social media to announce that he had just landed in Ukraine.

Many South Africans were surprised by Mbalula's tweet, considering that Ukraine is currently being attacked by Russian troops under the guise of "demilitarising" the country.

Since the initial attack on Thursday, 24 February, reports say approximately 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes to neighbouring countries.

Mbalula posted his cryptic tweet just before 11am on Saturday, 5 March without any further explanation, which had people wondering what business the Transport Minister had in Ukraine while the country is under attack, reported TimesLIVE.

Following the tweet, Mbalula laid low for at least 28 hours and made no mentions of his Ukraine tweet; instead, the Transport Minister posted on Sunday, 6 March that he would be visiting a number of Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTC) in the Gauteng province on Monday, 7 March, according to News24.

It has been reported that before Mbalula's cryptic tweet on Saturday, he retweeted a post by the Russian Embassy in South Africa. The tweet thanked South Africans for supporting Russia against Ukraine.

South Africans question why Mbalula is in Ukraine

@Lanches59287740 said:

"Our minister of transport is always clout chasing. Isn't that the job of Naledi Pandor? You have work here that needs your attention. "

@LMakhetloane said:

"Finally ... Take as much time as you want that side... You have my blessings... Bye. Don't come back until the whole thing is over. You should have taken Bheki Cele with you."

@UrbanLo said:

"The Minister went to Ukraine. While the people waited on a train. He announced his trip like it’s a vacation. While people scratched through bricks to find a station He’s going to inspect the war he says. While the suspects that warred on our stations are still on paid vacation."

@DieGertjie said:

"Fikile can make potholes big enough to delay the Russian tanks."

@Leigh2DD said:

"Wow...how brave and noble of you. What exactly mean while in South Africa our cars are landing in potholes do you intend to achieve there?"

@VutomiKhosa5 said:

"Meanwhile, in South Africa, our cars are landing in potholes."

@PaleDhlomo said:

"Sir! There is a pothole the size of Ukraine on Cedar Avenue that needs your attention..."

Russia declares temporary ceasefire at Ukrainian cities at request of French President Emmanuel Macron

Briefly News previously reported that it has been almost two weeks since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to launch a full-scale attack on neighbouring country Ukraine.

Thirteen days after the initial attack, the Russian military will cease fire on 7 March, 2022. The military will stop attacks at 10am Moscow time and will give allowance to citizens to evacuate before attacks resume again.

According to News24, Russia will be opening the humanitarian corridors in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities, namely Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

