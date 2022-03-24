South African social media users are fuming over the special privileges that celebrities in the country enjoy

Media personality Anele Mdoda had peeps talking when her request to have potholes fixed was immediately granted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula

The star took to social media to share that a bad road had ruined her car tyres, and the road was fixed within hours

The move angered South Africans who felt that the Minister prioritised Anele's plea because she is a celebrity

South Africans are calling out Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for prioritising Anele Mdoda's request simply because she is a celebrity. It all started when the Celebrity Game Night presenter shared on her Twitter page that two of her car tyres had been ruined due to potholes.

South Africans slammed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for being biased after he was quick to respond to Anele Mdoda. Image: Getty Images and @zintathu

Anele even tagged the Minister in her post, saying she was getting annoyed by the bad roads. The Minister responded, and he told her to inbox him.

"Pothole just took out two of my tyres. This is getting annoying, I won't lie, @MbalulaFikile."

A few hours later, she tweeted that the pothole that had taken her tyres out was being fixed. She wrote:

"The spot that took me down is getting fixed as we speak."

The issue did not sit down well with peeps who took to Twitter to air their grievances. Many felt that the Minister was quick to assist Anele because she is famous.

@LeratoN_ commented:

"The system doesn't favour white people. It favours the rich. Us minorities we are on our own, we are just an afterthought when they need votes, it took less than 12hours to fix the road that Anele complained about."

@Khwezi_bass added:

"So it took Anele's tyres getting rocked before the Transport Department stood up and fixed those particular potholes?"

@BrunoSigwela noted:

"The fact that a celebrity like Anele Mdoda has to complain about potholes only for the government to respond to her, says a lot about how they feel about ordinary people."

