One of the country's leading radio stations, Metro FM , announced recently that there would be significant changes to the station's program lineup

The new lineup will see radio DJs and presenters moving from one station to another while new additions such as Khutso Theledi are expected

Media personality Bonang Matheba has weighed in on the announcement saying that it does not show respect to talented people

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's leading media personality Bonang Mathemba has shared her thoughts on how the new changes at the country's biggest commercial radio station, Metro FM, are being handled. The Being Bonang star said institutions in South Africa do not respect talented people, and they lack professionalism.

Bonang Matheba has responded to the new Metro FM lineup, saying it lacks professionalism. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Queen B responded to radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo who also lashed out at the national broadcaster for its lack of professionalism. He said radio heads must alert those affected by the changes not to announce on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe wrote:

"Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties man, damn! People have lives to plan, it’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonang weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post, and she echoed the same sentiments. The reality TV star said the new lineup season is disrespectful to the talented people, reports TimesLIVE.

She said: "It must be a South African thing. Very little respect for talent, plus no professionalism. It’s weird."

Metro FM announces new lineup featuring Tbo Touch and Khutso Theledi; Mzansi excited about the changes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Metro FM had announced its new lineup. The new voices the station has added on top of the talent it has will be heard from 1 April.

The SABC took to social media to reveal the most prominent commercial radio station's lineup. As expected, Tbo Touch will take over the afternoon drive slot from SPHEctacular and DJ Naves.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Idols SA presenter ProVerb on the midday show, and MoFlava will co-host the breakfast show with former YFM presenter Khutso Theledi.

Source: Briefly News