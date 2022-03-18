Metro FM took to social media to announce its new line-up for the upcoming season starting on 1 April and Mzansi is excited about some of the changes

Tbo Touch is back at the station after six years and the likes of Idols SA presenter ProVerb and YFM's Khutso Theledi are the new voices at Mzansi's biggest commercial radio station

The station's listeners took to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming changes and many of them said they are looking forward to listening to their favourite radio station from 1 April

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Metro FM has announced its new line-up. The new voices the station has added on top of the talent it has will be hear from 1 April.

Tbo Touch and Khutso Theledi will be joining Metro FM from 1 April. Image: @iamtbotouch, @khutsotheledi

Source: Instagram

The SABC took to social media to reveal the biggest commercial radio station's line-up. As expected, Tbo Touch will take over the afternoon drive slot from SPHEctacular and DJ Naves.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Idols SA presenter ProVerb on the midday show and MoFlava will co-host the breakfast show with former YFM presenter Khutso Theledi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There were also massive changes to the weekend slots and many people are not impressed that the station's management pulled the plug on the Urban Beat. Peeps took to Twitter to share their opinions on the changes at Metro FM.

@cj_chauke said:

"Proverb might be too strong for Lerato (my opinion), but we shall see..."

@percy_p3247 commented:

"Ryan is gonna bring fire... but I'm gonna miss the Urban Beat. Especially Malwela on Saturday. Used to learn Piano from there."

@Hlomza_ZA wrote:

"Touch is the biggest change and Sentle moving bit off for me. The rest are cosmetic changes. The midday slot has been dead boring. Let's see how it goes."

@777_deluxe said:

"Damn bro! Sphe and Naves? They had the hottest show in Durban and they left it at its peak only to be overlooked again."

@ScarcitySA added:

"The house heads are trying to figure out what happened to the Urban Beat. I believe that Ryan will do the things! I know him from 5FM days."

Tbo Touch returns to Metro FM after 6 years

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch is making a return to Metro FM after six years. The star was reportedly suspended from the biggest commercial radio station in Mzansi after he allegedly refused to read a Hyundai advert.

It has been reported that he'll make his comeback on radio next month when he takes over the afternoon drive show from Sphectacular and DJ Naves. Metro FM listeners have taken to social media to share their thoughts on his return.

Sunday World reported that Touch, who is friends with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other US celebs, will get paid R480 000 per month. @cadamgaga said:

"I think for Metro Fm to have Tbo Touch back on radio was the best thing they did for their listeners....He is very talented and will assist them a lot."

Source: Briefly News