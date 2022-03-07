On Monday, 7 March, 2022 Russian troops will hold off attacks in various parts of Ukraine to allow citizens to flee to safety

This is the second ceasefire that has been announced since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine

Many social media users believe that Russia granting a ceasefire is only a trap and don't think it will be upheld

KYIV - It has been almost two weeks since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to launch a full-scale attack on neighbouring country Ukraine.

Thirteen days after the initial attack, the Russian military will cease fire on 7 March, 2022. The military will stop attacks at 10am Moscow time and will give allowance to citizens to evacuate before attacks resume again.

On Monday, 7 March, Ukrainian citizens will be given an opportunity to safely evacuate as Russian troops are told to hold fire. Image: SerhiiHudak/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Russia will be opening the humanitarian corridors in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities, namely Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

Russia is allowing citizens to leave their homes at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who showed concern about the attacks that are taking place in those particular cities.

According to eNCA, this will be the second ceasefire that will be implemented since the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine. The first ceasefire was supposed to take place in Maripoul, however, reports state that Russian troops did not halt their attack.

Russia attacks Ukraine from all angles

Russian troops have managed to attack Ukrainian cities from all angles, land, sea and air, and are planning more attacks on Monday.

It's believed that approximately 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homes and crossed neighbouring borders, however, many have been internally displaced or have found themselves trapped because of continued strikes from Russia.

Netizens share their thoughts on the temporary ceasefire

On social media, many people have shared their thoughts on Russia's agreement not to attack Ukraine while citizens attempt to flee. Some people think that Ukrainians should not fall for the ceasefire while some people in Ukraine say they do not want to leave their homes.

Here are some comments:

@niiravmodi said:

"I am in Kyiv, my ex gf in Kharkiv, my wife is in Mariupol and my current gf is in Sumy and we have just one thing in common is that "We all don't want to leave." Stop the ceasefire."

@Paradox_EP said:

"Yeah, they've honoured the ones in Mariupol before... Oh, wait."

@bambo_18 said

"There has been a ceasefire in Mariupol already… and they still keep bombing."

@rwbhadrolok said:

"For those who think that this is a ruse, Russia actually wants the civilians to move out so that they can level the cities afterwards as they did in Syria."

@danielbsmith said:

"Don't believe them. It's just another opportunity for them to shell civilian positions."

