The ANC has lambasted MultiChoice over its decision to remove State-owned Russian TV news networks from its platform

The decision comes after the European Union imposed sanctions on the Kremlin's Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik news agencies

South Africans clamoured on social media as some observing the situation slammed the move, while others voiced their support

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) weighed in on the European Union (EU)'s sanctions on Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In the last several days, the political and economic union of 27 member states suspended the distribution of news broadcasts from the Kremlin's Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik across the EU, citing the State-controlled outlets were "disinformation and information manipulation assets."

The ANC is criticising MultiChoice for blocking Russian TV networks on its service. Image: Esther Addy/ Flickr, Dino Lloyd/ Gallo Images

Source: UGC

However, South Africa's ruling party insists the sanctions on Russia and its media operations, among others, was draconian. The ANC has since called on the EU to justify its position, News24 reported.

"The party notes the draconian sanctions imposed on Russia following the escalation of hostilities between the country and Ukraine. The EU's decision resulted in MultiChoice, which operates DStv, GOtv and Showmax, unilaterally removing RT from its services," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The party insisted the decision negatively impacts subscribers of the digital satellite television service as it strips them of their freedom of choice. Mabe said deplatforming RT limits the consumption of news on the developments surrounding the Ukraine-Russia war. The ANC has since called on MultiChoice to unblock RT.

However, the party is only one of several other South African political parties and unions with demand. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), Cope, and others, are also demanding that the company immediately reinstate RT, IOL reported.

Viewers weigh in on move

The long tirades and loud clamouring that resulted on social media as a result of these calls came as no surprise, as ordinary citizens and others keeping an eye on the development in Ukraine chipped in.

@Jay Volek wrote:

"So sanctions against SA during apartheid was cool but with Russia committing genocide against Ukraine, sanctions against them is suddenly not so lekka because they were your Communist buds back in the old days? This just epitomises the hypocrisy and immorality of the ANC. You can't have it both ways."

@John Sinamane said:

"Well, this makes sense why the ANC would ask the USA has committed the worst war crimes to date but no sanctions. Israel is doing the very same thing as we speak but no sanctions. But when Russia pulls the same stunt, they go all out on sanctions. It's the hypocrisy that is questionable here."

@Lawrence Masemola added:

"I thought ANC was not taking any side, you can't condemn the war but you criticise sanctions, it looks like you have already decided who to support."

US says NATO ready for any potential Russian attack

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that the United States (US) made a bold assertion amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, citing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is prepared to defend against an attack.

President Joe Biden's chief foreign affairs adviser, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the is intergovernmental military alliance seeks no conflict with Russia but would stand firm should it arise.

He spoke to reporters as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels, where he condemned what he termed Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine on Friday, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News