Foreign nationals living in Zwelitsha have been displaced after violence broke out with other residents

Most of the non-nationals had to seek out other places to use as shelter since their homes were destroyed

The residents handed over a memorandum to local authorities detailing their concerns after a march

WESTERN CAPE - Several homes belonging to foreign nations have been destroyed after violence erupted in the Zwelitsha in Bredasdorp, Western Cape.

The displaced residents had to use a community hall and a mosque for shelter.

Foreign nationals in Zwelitsha have been displaced after their homes were destroyed recently. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The SABC reported that Zwelitsha residents handed over a memorandum with a list of issues to local authorities following a march last week.

The issues include the number of undocumented foreigners in the area and other residents allowing them to rent out informal shelters. In an interview, Zimbabwean community leader, Givemore Nyikayaramba said:

“What happened is inhumane.”

According to IOL, Cape Agulhas municipal manager Eben Phillips said that about 450 families of which most are women and about 40 babies, were being accommodated at the hall and mosque.

He added that police were monitoring the situation.

Mixed views over the situation

@Glen62012793 said:

“Well as much as I don’t like what’s happening, we can’t have illegals here to come as they please our own brethren have not been able to enjoy the freedom of their land.”

@Palesa99570181 commented:

“They must either go to Camps Bay or Clifton Beach or go home. South Africans in poor communities are against illegality.”

@MabuselaZano posted:

“#OperationDudula #OperationFiela truth be told, these people especially Patriotic Alliance do not want immigrants at all. To say illegal immigrants is just a ploy to get away with vigilantism.”

Members of Parliament Slam Operation Dudula, Say It Infringes on Rights of Foreign Nationals

Briefly News previously reported Members of Parliament have also criticised Operation Dudula, a movement that began in the Gauteng province under the guise of getting rid of undocumented foreign nationals. The movement has now picked up momentum and has inched its way into other provinces.

On Tuesday, 22 March, MPs who are part of political organisations such as the Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP) and the ACDP have called out the movements well as another division of the movement that popped up in Kimberly, Northern Cape called 'Operation Fiela', reports TimesLIVE.

Narend Singh of the IFP acknowledged that foreign nationals who reside in South Africa, whether legally or illegally, need their rights to be protected against criminal groups. Singh stated that the party would not be supporting any xenophobic actions.

