South Africans reacted to Operation Dudula Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's arrest and took to social media to voice their opinions

President of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie commented on the matter and showed support to Dlamini

The country was divided over the matter with many glad the arrest took place and others angered by it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users did not hold back when the news of Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini’s arrest broke on Thursday.

Thousands of South Africans, including the president of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, took to the virtual streets of Twitter to react to the arrest of the leader of Operation Dudula.

Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini following his arrest. Image: GovernmentZA/Flickr & @nhlanhla_lux_/Twitter

Source: UGC

He was apprehended after allegations emerged that members assaulted an elderly man, Victor Ramerafe, and ransacked his home.

TimesLIVE reported that Operation Dudula members claimed it received information that drugs were sold at Ramerafe’s house. Together with EFF members, Ramerafe laid a criminal charge against Dlamini.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans have their say

The country was divided over the arrest with some happy about Dlamini being behind bars and other people being convinced that the move could be dangerous.

was amongst the South Africans who supported Dlamini. He took to Twitter to share:

“Arrest is not death, be strong @nhlanhla_lux_, the masses will never forsake you, we will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges it is you are facing @OnsBaizaNie.”

@SaaymanBarry said:

“He will learn fast and seek dependable legal advice to understand his legal position before acting. He will also identify agent’s provocateur infiltrating the initiative and know when he is deliberately fed with wrong information to cause embarrassments and negative publicity.”

@WSelapyana shared:

“EFF vandalized Clicks not a single eff member was arrested wow.”

@matenthen posted:

“From jail @nhk gains more credentials than Julius. A second political prisoner after Msholozi. Half of the country's population agree with this young man. We just have too many illegal immigrants. Scary we can't even drive freely.”

@Ngwako_Hananwa said:

“Y'all are here supporting someone who has taken law into his own hands, you're supporting lawlessness. This is just like condoning mob justice.”

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini to spend weekend in jail, bail application to be heard on Monday

Briefly News also reported Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini will spend the weekend in jail due to his bail application being heard on Monday.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after an elderly man, Victor Ramerafe, claimed that he was allegedly intimidated and assaulted by him.

TimesLive reported that Operation Dudula members claimed to have acted on a community tip-off that the man was selling drugs. The controversial leader faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary. Dlamini was not seen when his case was called on Friday.

Source: Briefly News