Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's bail application will be heard on Monday after spending the weekend in jail

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday on charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary

South Africans took to social media to react to the news about Dlamini's arrest with many having mixed views

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini will spend the weekend in jail due to his bail application being heard on Monday.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after an elderly man, Victor Ramerafe, claimed that he was allegedly intimidated and assaulted by him.

TimesLive reported that Operation Dudula members claimed to have acted on a community tip-off that the man was selling drugs.

The controversial leader faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and burglary. Dlamini was not seen when his case was called on Friday.

According to New24, Operation Dudula secretary-general Zandile Dabula told members outside Roodepoort Magistrate's Court that the case was postponed to Monday.

SA reacts to Dlamini's arrest

@GrampyMcGee said:

“What could possibly be the reason to postpone until Monday, unless the intended reaction is to cause violent conflicts?”

@ItumelengArt shared:

“Do you think people will repeat what happened last year in July? Because of Lux?”

@GilbertKays commented:

“Good news. He's in jail where he belongs.”

@dwaine_van posted:

“If the justification for Nhlanhla Lux's arrest is a benchmark, Malema should have been arrested a dozen times already. But he is a politician. This is why no politician has ever been arrested for anything, even state capture. The system treats some as more equal than others.”

