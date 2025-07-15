L-Tido launched a new podcast called the New Gen Podcast , introducing a fresh team of five young hosts

Netizens accused L-Tido of copying MacG after they noticed the name of his parent company

MacG previously spoke his mind about L-Tido after Podcast and Chill was canned by DStv

Rapper-turned-podcast host L-Tido has been accused of copying Podcast and Chill's MacG. Several netizens made the allegations after L-Tido announced a new podcast show.

L-Tido is all about reinventing himself and chasing the bag. When he was a full-time musician, L-Tido had a reputation for giving up-and-coming musicians a platform on which they could shine, and he seems to be bringing the same energy into podcasting.

L-Tido launches New Gen Podcast

Taking to his X account on Monday, 14 July 2025, L-Tido announced the premiere of the New Gen Podcast on Tuesday, 15 July 2025. The 40-year-old podcaster shared a teaser trailer of the podcast, hosted by rising stars in the podcast world and popular content creators. He shared that the new podcast will air every Tuesday on YouTube at 4 PM. The post was captioned:

“The @ltido_network presents #NewGenPodcast starting tomorrow (every Tuesday at 4 pm) 🎥🍿”

HotShotAaron, Siv, Bruce, Fargo and Domingos will be the hosts of the new podcast.

Watch the New Gen Podcast’s teaser trailer below:

Fans accuse L-Tido of copying MacG after launching new podcast

The comments section was filled with questions regarding the legal work status of one of the podcast’s hosts, while others accused him of copying MacG after launching the L-Tido Network. Some predicted that the podcast would outshine L-Tido’s, while others were less optimistic.

Here are some of the reactions:

@thebigking2322 declared:

“He hates MacG, but he follows 🤣🤣🤣MacG is the Phori of podcasts, he has the blueprint.”

@kilotyke05 asked:

“Does Bruce have papers, L-Tido? Le hire magweja?”

@C42MAD suggested:

“Good concept, but lose the deadweight, Bruce, for instance. Love the network, but consider this request.”

@7effrey_blvck queried:

“How does one get to submit a Podcast segment/idea? I've been in your comments section asking 🙏Kindly share an email if possible so that I can share the idea🙏”

@MhlangaLindo said:

“You have a network now? MacG will remain goated.”

@ThatGuy37451368 argued:

“It’s a pity you won’t give credit where it’s due. We all know where this idea of the network starts from.”

@gilgamesh_zulu predicted:

“’L_Tido Network?’ The guy you keep hating on is your biggest inspiration. Anyway, if this does become a success, these kids will surpass your views by miles. Good luck, Kodwa.”

@smashz012 argued:

“Just because they have clout, that doesn't mean it'll work.”

MacG takes a jab at L-Tido

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG took a jab at L-Tido after DStv dropped him following his nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini.

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on Monday, 26 May 2025, MacG discussed their potential replacements on DStv.

MacG took a jab at L-Tido, sparking laughter from his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. He even suggested taking a drastic measure should DStv replace Podcast and Chill with L-Tido's podcast.

