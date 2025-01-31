L-Tido Celebrates Milestone 40th Birthday With Emotional Message to Fans: “I’m Grateful”
- L-Tido celebrated his 40th birthday, expressing gratitude for the gift of life
- Fans and fellow celebrities, including DJ Sbu, KO, and Okmalumkoolkat, flooded his social media with heartfelt birthday messages
- The birthday milestone follows his recent podcast interview with Emtee, where they discussed various topics, including Nota Baloyi and Sol Phenduka
Rapper and podcaster L-Tido, real name Thato Madonsela is celebrating a special milestone. The star who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years marked his 40th birthday with a special message.
L-Tido celebrates another birthday
Controversial podcaster L-Tido celebrated another trip around the sun. The star recently made headlines after his interview with Emtee on his podcast. The rappers spoke about several topics including Nota Baloyi and Sol Phenduka. Emtee also addressed allegations made by Azanian Doll.
Taking to his Instagram page, the birthday boy noted that he was grateful for the gift of life. He wrote:
"Today is my birthday 🥂 To say I’m grateful would be an understatement."
Fans and celebs celebrate L-Tido's birthday
Social media users flooded the star's page with heartfelt birthday messages. Fellow celebrities including DJ Sbu, KO and Okmalumkoolkat also posted birthday messages.
@mrcashtime said:
"Happiest famo 🫡"
@geminimaejor wrote:
"Happy birthday BadMan ❤️❤️"
@bridge_tlee wrote:
"Happy birthday my dawg, & congrats again for repurposing your voice. Keep winning 🫡🫡"
@djsbulive said:
"Blessed Bornday bro. May you see many more 🙏🏿"
@okmalumkoolkat added:
"Happy New Year my broer! Bless Up!"
@dxnzo_dmd commented:
"Happy Birthday Big Bro 🥳🎂🍾🍾 Wishing you many More Blessing 🤞🏾"
@clairise.txc said:
"Happy birthday T! Stay the amazing person that you’ve always been✨"
@speedstabro wrote:
"Happy Birthday Loyd Thato!! 😅🥂 More life Brozay! 🏆🎉"
