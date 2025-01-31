L-Tido celebrated his 40th birthday, expressing gratitude for the gift of life

Fans and fellow celebrities, including DJ Sbu, KO, and Okmalumkoolkat, flooded his social media with heartfelt birthday messages

The birthday milestone follows his recent podcast interview with Emtee, where they discussed various topics, including Nota Baloyi and Sol Phenduka

Rapper and podcaster L-Tido, real name Thato Madonsela is celebrating a special milestone. The star who has been making waves in the entertainment industry for years marked his 40th birthday with a special message.

L-Tido marked his 4oth message with a message about gratitude. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

L-Tido celebrates another birthday

Taking to his Instagram page, the birthday boy noted that he was grateful for the gift of life. He wrote:

"Today is my birthday 🥂 To say I’m grateful would be an understatement."

Fans and celebs celebrate L-Tido's birthday

Social media users flooded the star's page with heartfelt birthday messages. Fellow celebrities including DJ Sbu, KO and Okmalumkoolkat also posted birthday messages.

@mrcashtime said:

"Happiest famo 🫡"

@geminimaejor wrote:

"Happy birthday BadMan ❤️❤️"

@bridge_tlee wrote:

"Happy birthday my dawg, & congrats again for repurposing your voice. Keep winning 🫡🫡"

@djsbulive said:

"Blessed Bornday bro. May you see many more 🙏🏿"

L-Tido celebrated his 40th birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

@okmalumkoolkat added:

"Happy New Year my broer! Bless Up!"

@dxnzo_dmd commented:

"Happy Birthday Big Bro 🥳🎂🍾🍾 Wishing you many More Blessing 🤞🏾"

@clairise.txc said:

"Happy birthday T! Stay the amazing person that you’ve always been✨"

@speedstabro wrote:

"Happy Birthday Loyd Thato!! 😅🥂 More life Brozay! 🏆🎉"

Source: Briefly News