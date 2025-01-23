Emtee took aim at Nota Baloyi during an interview with L-Tido, suggesting the controversial media personality should have remained in jail

The feud between the two escalated as Emtee also responded to past drug accusations made by Nota and threw shade at Sol Phenduka

Fans found Emtee’s remarks hilarious, anticipating Nota’s fiery response while praising the rapper’s improved appearance and energy

South African rapper Emtee threw jabs at controversial media personality Nota Baloyi during his recent interview with L-Tido. The star seemingly suggested that Nota should have stayed in jail.

Emtee goes in on Nota Baloyi

Emtee did not mince his words when he spoke about Nota Baloyi in a trending video. The two have been at each other's throats for a while. Nota has accused the Pearl Thusi rapper of using drugs on several occasions.

Speaking about the outspoken media executive's arrest, Emtee said he wished Nota would have stayed behind bars. Nota was not the only one on the rapper's firing line. He also threw jabs at Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka. Watch the video below:

Fans respond to Emtee dragging Nota Baloyi

Social media users are excited because they know Nota Baloyi will fire back at Emtee. Many also noted that Emtee's interview was hilarious.

@IamthabangK said:

"He looks clean and speaks well. I hope this is true, he has stopped from doing drugs. We need the Emtee we knew during the AE time. Emtee is a funny dude indeed, but ay uyathukana lo mjita yerr.🤣🤣🤣"

@Amza_5 commented:

"😭😩✋🏾 I cannot wait! Emtee is effortlessly funny 💀"

@KoolestBearEver added:

"Even L-Tido enjoyed himself on this episode 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 just good vibes and nice energies 🤝"

@BabonkeL wrote:

"Nota is about to go on a rant."

J Molley threatens and insults Emtee as beef escalates

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it would be long before J Molley's beef with Emtee ends after the singer threatened his rival.

After the KFC debacle, many would have thought that Emtee and J Molley had moved on with their lives - wrong. The rappers' beef is still heating up, and it looks like Molley wants to get back at Big Hustle for humiliating him on social media.

