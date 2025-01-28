J Molley Ends Emtee Feud with One Final Scathing Post: "It Was Stupid to Begin With"
- Rapper J Molley seemingly squashed his beef with rapper Emtee by sharing another threatening post
- The Life Or Death hitmaker said Emtee did well by not mentioning his name in his podcast interview
- Their feud took a dangerous turn when Molley involved Emtee's children and his mother in his fiery posts
In a long overdue move, J Molley has squashed his beef with Emtee, however, he did get a few threats in his final post concerning the matter.
J Molley on Emtee not mentioning him during interview
Rapper Emtee was a guest on L-Tido's podcast where he spoke about a variety of issues. While there, he refrained from speaking about J Molley and their nasty beef. Instead, he spoke about his other nemesis Nota Baloyi.
This move impressed J Molley who later squashed his beef. However, this did not come without a scathing threat-fueled post.
“I wanna say shoutout to Emtee for acting like he didn’t know who I was on that L Tido podcast. Cause Lord knows if he said something about me again there would be hell to pay and he’d be running scared to the police again. After this tweet, I’m done talking about you, and do so vice versa. Beef is over, was stupid to begin with. All the best,” he said.
How J Molley and Emtee's beef got nasty
The Life Or Death hitmaker escalated things between him and the Manando hitmaker and made their feud dangerous. Molley involved Emtee's three children and his mother in fiery messages sent to his phone.
An unmoved Emtee asked people to warn Molley about sending empty death threats:
"Tell him to stop sending weak death threats, too. This weak gangster wannabe white boy is obsessed yoh. Ain’t my fault you trash and gangnem finessed you out your pocket. Don’t make it my problem. A fight? I will murder him," he boldly stated.
Emtee's humour wins hearts
In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Emtee's humour won hearts in an interview with L-Tido. The rapper said that he was hungry and sharing a roll.
The musician also topped social media trends when he let go of all substances left Mzansi chuckling.
