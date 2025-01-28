Donell Mbele was granted R1000 bail after facing two molestation charges, with the NPA withdrawing a statement linking his mother and issuing an apology

Donell's social media post following his court appearance sparked outrage, with fans criticising his perceived lack of remorse

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, urging him to stay silent and avoid using the controversy for fame

Donell Mbele is back on the streets after being granted bail. Mbele broke his silence on his page leaving social media users with more questions than answers.

Donell Mbele’s post sparked outrage. Image: @donell and @Newzroom405

Source: UGC

Donell Mbele's post sparks outrage

After his court appearance last week, Sonia Mbele's son is a free man. The star who is facing two counts of molestation made headlines when his famous mother Sonia Mbele's name was dragged into his matter by the NPA. The statement was later withdrawn and the NPA apologised.

Donell reportedly took to his social media page to share a message after the ordeal. A user with the handle @JohnsonAwalle shared screenshots of Donell's post on X. The post angered fans who felt Sonia's son was not being remorseful. Read the post below:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Fans react to Donll Mbele's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Donell Mbele's viral post. Many said he needs to lay low for now because his posts may anger fans.

@MrsMonnica said:

"😂🤣Not even remorseful."

@hello_zaddy commented:

"Arrogance 😂"

@AsaSitole wrote:

"Please don’t do this. Allow him to be a kid and allow him to say to himself whatever he needs to say to COPE."

@GyNieo1 added:

"He must lay low and be silent. The internet is brutal it will crash him. He must not use this moment to get fame...uzimala."

Donell Mbele has been accused of being arrogant. Image: @donell/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni grateful to ancestors after prison release

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni thanked God and her ancestors after she was released on R5000 bail on Monday, 27 January.

The reality TV star broke her silence after she got arrested a week ago and made her first court appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News