2Baba Spotted Getting Cosy With Mystery Lady After Confirming Divorce From Annie Idibia in Video
- Nigerian musician 2Baba's viral video shows him with another woman hours after announcing his divorce from Annie Idibia
- Fans are divided, with some criticising his timing and behaviour, especially after Annie recently shared the loss of her twin pregnancy
- Social media reactions highlight mixed views, with some condemning his actions, while others focus on the pain Annie is enduring due to public scrutiny
A video of Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia with another woman just hours after the news of his divorce announcement has gone viral on social media. The video shows the singer getting cosy with the unidentified woman.
2Baba hangs out with Annie Idibia lookalike
Social media users are not shocked by the trending video of award-winning Nigerian singer 2Baba hanging out with another woman hours after dropping the bombshell about his divorce from Annie Idibia.
The star who is currently charting trends for announcing his divorce and sharing a video to confirm that his account was not hacked is reportedly already dating again. The clip shared on X by a user with the handle @calissii shows 2Baba leaving a club with the unnamed lady who bears a striking resemblance to Annie. Watch the video below:
Fans react to 2Baba's viral video
Social media users are divided about the Idibias' shocking divorce announcement. Some said 2Baba was insensitive for announcing their divorce days after Annie Idibia opened up about losing her twin pregnancy.
@treasurejoyy said:
"He’s a very wicked man. I pray Annie gets all the help she needs to start again 🙏🏽"
@tmscool commented:
"He will learn very soon."
@DennisCharity6 wrote:
"I hate the fact that, some women don’t mind throwing other women under the bus.💔"
@KgamaPrici33933 said:
"He likes them dark-skinned 😏😏"
@ayandaa_ngema noted:
"Divorce is not an issue, the issue here is him humiliating his wife knowing very well that she’s still being bullied on social media from YB&A"
