Singer 2Baba's wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, recently revealed that she miscarried twins

The Young Famous and African star says she struggled to share the loss of her pregnancy with her loved ones

Her revelation sparked a cocktail of emotions among viewers as many continue to question her behaviour on the show

2Baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, says she miscarried twins in 2024. Images: annieidibia1

Annie Idibia opened up about losing twins and having to keep it from her loved ones.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia speaks about losing twins

The new season of Young Famous and African saw the star-studded cast open up about their highs and lows, and 2Baba's wife spoke about a traumatic event that left her shattered.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia spoke about her secret pregnancy in 2024 that was unsuccessful after she lost her twins.

Opening up to newly engaged Quinton Masina, Annie said she struggled to tell her loved ones, saying only her husband and mother knew.

Annie Idibia struggled to tell her friends about her traumatic pregnancy experience. Image: annieidibia1

"I wish I had someone in this group to tell them that I was pregnant and would be having a baby. Then we lost that; it was hard.

"I wasn't even sure if I could share this with any of my friends; only Innocent and my mom knew about it."

Here's what netizens said about Annie's revelations

It seems not everyone was sorry for Annie and called her out on her behaviour:

TVB_Ayo said:

"Annie is always a victim."

sammie_adeleye dragged Annie:

"Always playing the victim, I hate people like this with all fibre of my existence. Like, act right and stop blaming your useless attitude on other things."

FefeLehobye posted:

"Annie using her loss as a way to deflect from the fact that she speaks ill about others and got called out for it."

MasegoMotlhoiwa responded:

"Annie, we are sorry for your loss, but you are not a victim, my love. You say the most horrible things about people behind their backs and never want to take accountability when it's time to."

Meanwhile, others felt Annie's pain and sympathised with her:

Franksvics said:

"So sorry for her."

Natgkio posted:

"So sorry for that experience. May God console you and help you find peace with yourself and your family."

flyniggaburner wrote:

"That's so unfortunate for her."

