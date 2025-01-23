The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has retreated its statement mentioning Sonia Mbele

This was after the organisation was called out for dragging the actress into her son Donell's legal drama

Mzansi said it was too little, too late, and questioned the NPA's professionalism

The NPA apologised for its statement dragging Sonia Mbele in her son's case. Images: thee_sonia, donell.

Source: Instagram

The NPA has officially retracted and deleted the statement it released mentioning Sonia Mbele in her son's legal mess.

NPA pulls back controversial statement

It appears that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) couldn't take the heat from social media and has made a U-turn on its initial statement.

The organisation put Sonia Mbele on blast in a now-deleted and retracted statement mentioning the former Generations actress in her son, Donell's assault case.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The NPA apologised for dragging Sonia Mbele into her son's legal drama. Image: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

After facing public scrutiny for dragging the actress into her son's legal drama, the NPA issued another statement dated 22 January 2025, addressing netizens' outcry and apologising to Sonia. The statement reads:

"We acknowledge that how the statement was crafted does not align with our high standards of professionalism and integrity. It reflected poor judgment that was unfortunately allowed to slip through the standard quality control measures to which we subject our media statements.

"We sincerely and unreservedly apologise for any harm or distress caused, particularly to the mother indirectly referred to in the statement, and to all members of the public in general."

Here's what Mzansi said about the NPA's statement

Netizens were not pleased, calling the NPA out for its lack of professionalism and painting it as a wanna-be tabloid:

NeoMabuya_ said:

"Lol, being a professional that wants to trend so bad is never a good position to be in."

marcia_breeze wrote:

"This account and the SAPS one are suddenly moving like celebrity bloggers; it's a very interesting development."

ZazuB asked:

"Would you have done this had the people on X not called you out for it?"

renmo26 dragged the NPA:

"This is what happens when you hire influencers masquerading as communication officers in an institution of such prominence."

sanizwe posted:

"You shouldn't have deleted it as it's a true reflection of how your organisation is run."

South African women thirst over Sonia Mbele's son

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to several South African women drooling over Sonia Mbele's son, Donell.

Netizens called the ladies out on their distasteful comments and accused them of being assault enablers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News