“Never Again”: Woman Shows Video of How Lion’s Head Hike Defeated Her

A young woman in Cape Town shared that she hiked Lion's Head with friends to check out the view

However, the iconic hiking trail, enjoyed by locals and tourists, defeated her and left her catching her breath

Several members of the online community felt the woman's pain and shared their hiking experiences

A Mzansi woman showed the result of hiking Lion's Head. Images: @smditshwa / TikTok, Michael Blann / Getty Images

Source: UGC

While some people prefer to appreciate nature from afar, others choose to embrace its challenges head-on. One woman revealed how attempting to conquer one of Cape Town's mountains humbled her as the rugged terrain tested her endurance.

Hiking Lion's Head

A young woman, Sesethu Mditshwa, uploaded a video on TikTok showing how her hike on Lion's Head left her catching her breath and lying on the ground.

She told app users:

"When your hobbies are shopping and being a foodie, but you agreed to hike Lion's Head for the view."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Facts about Lion's Head

The Cape Town cycling and hiking tour company AWOL Tours notes that Lion's Head is nestled between the iconic Table Mountain and Signal Hill and got its name from Dutch settlers in the 17th century.

Lion's Head, hiked by locals and tourists, has a rich history filled with fascinating stories. Image: Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

Lion's Head played a crucial role in Cape Town's defence system during the 18th and 19th centuries and, during the 1800s, was known for its small-scale quartz and copper mining operations.

Mzansi feels the woman's pain

Many social media users had the same thoughts as the woman of never wanting to hike again.

@tammiragebult shared with app users:

"Yoh, going up I could do. Down, guys! I was so miserable, grumpy and scared."

@jaeabby comically told the online community:

"I hiked on a date once and said never again. I even blocked him because why would you want me to suffer like that?"

@zow541 said to the woman:

"This was me a few years ago. I told myself never again! I'm good there by the lunch dates."

@mkhuleko_nx, who does not see themselves hiking in future, commented:

"I hiked it just to say I've done it and to tick it off the bucket list."

Sesethu responded to the TikTokker:

"I had to do it for my nature-nut friend. Hear me out, never again!"

@parusiki wrote to the public:

"This was me this past Saturday! I almost passed out."

3 Other stories about hiking

Briefly News reported that two hikers gave South Africans a close look at one of the hiking trails in Cape Town. The frightening footage showed a steep and narrow trail.

reported that two hikers gave South Africans a close look at one of the hiking trails in Cape Town. The frightening footage showed a steep and narrow trail. A daring woman shared she wanted to hike the infamous Modimolle Mountain. She asked X users to join her in discovering the spooky mysteries.

Last year, a tourist was robbed at knifepoint while hiking Lion's Head. The victim was shocked when his peaceful walk turned into a scary robbery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News