Global site navigation

UK Man Hilariously Attempts to Haggle in SA, Mzansi Reacts
People

UK Man Hilariously Attempts to Haggle in SA, Mzansi Reacts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One young man visiting South Africa attempted to haggle in Mzansi in a video making rounds online
  • The gent's acts were caught on camera and the footage went viral on the internet gathering loads of views
  • People reacted as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A British man visiting South Africa recently shared a TikTok video that has left Mzansi in stitches over his hilarious act.

A British man tried haggling in South Africa in a TikTok video.
A UK man hilariously attempted to haggle in South Africa. Image: @jacks.travelling
Source: TikTok

UK man films brother attempting to haggle in SA

The young man captured on camera in a video posted by @jacks.travelling features the gent attempting to haggle with a local vendor, showcasing the cultural differences between South Africans and their UK counterparts.

In the video, the guy can be seen trying to negotiate the price of a sunglass in a lively market setting. The guy told the vendor he would only pay R120, but the seller refused, stressing that the shades were expensive.

Read also

UK man in SA spots Bruno Mars lookalike on golf course, Mzansi cracks jokes: "That's Marvin"

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

His humorous approach to haggling, coupled with his unfamiliarity with local customs, sparked laughter among South Africans online.

While taking to TikTok, caption @jacks.travelling said the following:

"Worth a try, South Africans don’t budge their prices."

Take a look at the video below:

SA is entertained by the man's antics

The online community was amused by the TikTok video and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

Idkbye said:

"It's not that South Africans don't budge. we just don't do that kinda thing. it's already affordable like be for real."

AFK added:

"Just remember that these people have families too."

Tristin Nock wrote:

"You should first greet the vendors, and you shouldn't haggle, the price is set regardless of whether you're a tourist or a local."

Echo&ImogenSphynx expressed:

"We don’t haggle. The price is fixed."

Hfscjll commented:

Read also

"Good work": Man's impressive backroom setup amazes Mzansi, SA raves

"Tomorrow I wish I wake up with the audacity of white Westerners."
A British man tried haggling in South Africa in a TikTok video.
A UK man hilariously attempted to haggle in South Africa. Image: @jacks.travelling
Source: TikTok

South Africans show off shopping hauls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: