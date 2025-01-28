UK Man Hilariously Attempts to Haggle in SA, Mzansi Reacts
- One young man visiting South Africa attempted to haggle in Mzansi in a video making rounds online
- The gent's acts were caught on camera and the footage went viral on the internet gathering loads of views
- People reacted as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes
A British man visiting South Africa recently shared a TikTok video that has left Mzansi in stitches over his hilarious act.
UK man films brother attempting to haggle in SA
The young man captured on camera in a video posted by @jacks.travelling features the gent attempting to haggle with a local vendor, showcasing the cultural differences between South Africans and their UK counterparts.
In the video, the guy can be seen trying to negotiate the price of a sunglass in a lively market setting. The guy told the vendor he would only pay R120, but the seller refused, stressing that the shades were expensive.
His humorous approach to haggling, coupled with his unfamiliarity with local customs, sparked laughter among South Africans online.
While taking to TikTok, caption @jacks.travelling said the following:
"Worth a try, South Africans don’t budge their prices."
Take a look at the video below:
SA is entertained by the man's antics
The online community was amused by the TikTok video and many headed to the comments section to express their thoughts while some cracked jokes.
Idkbye said:
"It's not that South Africans don't budge. we just don't do that kinda thing. it's already affordable like be for real."
AFK added:
"Just remember that these people have families too."
Tristin Nock wrote:
"You should first greet the vendors, and you shouldn't haggle, the price is set regardless of whether you're a tourist or a local."
Echo&ImogenSphynx expressed:
"We don’t haggle. The price is fixed."
Hfscjll commented:
"Tomorrow I wish I wake up with the audacity of white Westerners."
