A UK content creator visiting South Africa shared a hilarious video showing off a man he claimed looked like award-winning- singer Bruno Mars

The clip was taken at a golf course in a golf course in the Eastern Cape showing the look-alike busy with his job and shared on TikTok

Social media users were in stitches, with many joking about the resemblance and playfully warning the creator not to mess with our people

A traveller content creator from the UK spotted a man he claimed looked like Bruno Mars. Image: @jacks.travelling

Source: Instagram

A man from abroad visiting the country left a lot of giggles online after capturing a local and claiming he looked like an international superstar in a humorous TikTok post.

The clip was shared under his handle @jacks.travelling, garnering many views, likes and comments from social media users who enjoyed the light-hearted humour.

The man spots a Bruno Mars look-alike

The clip begins with @jacks riding in a golf cart at St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape, travelling with another male to a spot where he is set to play golf. Chatting casually, he quickly spots the man at the golf course servicing the lawn wearing his work uniform and minding his business.

The TikTok user zooms the camera on the groundsman as he jokingly shares that the course has Bruno Mars working there.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares their views about the look-alike

Social media users were thoroughly entertained by the video, flooding the comment section with jokes and reactions. Many found the resemblance amusing and others quickly defended the worker, playfully warning the creator not to mess with South Africans.

A man from abroad visiting the country shared a video of someone he claimed looked like a superstar. Image: @jackstravelling

Source: Instagram

User @Kim Fourie added:

"Don't come for South Africans!!! Did you not see what happened to those who tried 😂."

User @AmberMcDowell said:

"That's Marvin added:

User @caskinwhite detailed:

"That’s Adriaan, plays some great golf as well. Some of the coolest ground staff around and all play some golf, hope you enjoyed the course🤝

User @MTHØØH 4KT commented:

"He's more like Bruno Fernandes 🧐."

User @Esau Sithole asked:

"Nah bra. why do you come here and Gwara us😂😂😭?

User @TheManThatLeft said:

"Lol, come, visit man, we will have good jokes."

3 Briefly News look-alike articles

A man who resembles Chris Bown from Durban left social media users jokingly asking for him to host a show, saying they would attend.

A woman created an online debate after comparing herself to Natasha Thahane in a TikTok video.

A man who looks like the late AKA, wowed Mzansi after he was seen performing one of his hits in a Cape Town club.

Source: Briefly News