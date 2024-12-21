Chris Brown Lookalike in TikTok Video Amazes Viewers, SA Begs Him to Recreate Show
- A man in a TikTok video left people in awe because of his good looks, which many compared to Chris Brown
- Chris Brown is still on some South Africans' minds, especially after seeing one handsome TikTok creator
- The man shared a video addressing people who have noticed his resemblance to the US popstar
One gent on TikTok reminded people of Chris Brown. A video of the good-looking man amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.
Many people were left mesmerised after Chris Brown performed in South Africa, and his lookalike is feeling the after-effects. Fans are still stuck on the R&B star's presence in Mzansi.
South African version of Chris Brown speaks
In a video by @jordanhenry931, a man was responding to comments he's gotten on some of his posts. He explained that he is South African and lives in Durban. Watch the video below:
Man dubbed Chris Brown
People commented on the video joking that he should put on another performance as Chris Brown for those who did not get to go. Some nicknamed him Chris de Bruin and other South African variations. Read the comments below:
Camilla❤️ commented:
"Please make a concert for us who couldn’t go 😭"
Mr Mcgoo said:
"Awe Chris De Bruin."
cardo_wp added:
"Chris Biryani😭"
Jason Woods joked:
"Chris Brown has not even been here that long, and he got our accent already 😂"
Raven wrote:
"😳 I was confused for a bit. Those who say you don't look like him are just jealous."
Uppity Africans added:
"Thanks for the concert."
Shadrack_Kiban begged:
"We need another show."
Chany exclaimed:
"Wow, the resemblance is so great!"
tshego laughed:
"Hebanna Chris White🔥🤣"
4 other celebrity lookalikes
- A woman mesmerised people when viewers noticed that she looked just like Natasha Thahane.
- AKA passed away, and people were touched after seeing a man who could pass as Supa Mega's twin take to a stage.
- One South African woman was lauded for looking like iconic pop star Rihanna.
- DJ Zinhle had to react after a woman on Big Brother Mzansi was lauded on social media as her lookalike.
