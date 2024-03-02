A Rihanna look alike on TikTok was a viral hit after people noticed her resemblance to the USA pop star

The lady wanted to show people how she deals with it when she has to use the toilet after drinking alcohol

Online users were more focused on her resemblance to the Barbadian singer while others called out her questionable advice

A woman who looks like Rihanna was a hit on social media. The lady initially posted on TikTok and had the video spread to Twitter.

TikTok video of Rihanna's look-alike went viral, and netizens were amused. Image: @MDNnewss

People were floored by the stunner's uncanny resemblance to Rihanna. The video of the woman was a viral hit.

Rihanna twin shares drinking tip

In a TikTok video reshared by , a woman told people how they can avoid using the toilet too much as a result of drinking. In the clip, she said one must wrap their finger tightly with plastic, and the sensation will go away. Most people were not pleased with the drinking advice.

Watch the tip below:

South Africa spots Rihanna doppelganger

People thought the woman looked exactly like Riri. Many commented, pointing out the resemblance with the pop star.

@rholm_charlene exclaimed:

"Did I just watch Riri speaking isiZulu.?

@busiwe_bubu said:

"When you ordered Rihanna from Wish."

@togu_x commented:

"Just release the music bro."

@AGAPESEDIBE wrote:

"Lmao legit thought this is Rihanna."

@__hazelr joked:

"Bathong young girl from Barbados."

@Mi_Mano_Ktg added:

"The things Rihanna is doing lately smh."

@_BlackZA was amazed:

"Bathong Rihanna."

@Zanele_09 was unimpressed:

"How to damage your kidneys Part 5 E73."

@Loo_West1 agreed:

"Hay this is not health. Ya'll trying to get people’s bladders messed up."

Rihanna look-alike wows people

Briefly News previously reported that one Rihanna look-alike has social media users wowed, with her resemblance to the star completely uncanny.

Instagram user @cohenrose, from Brazil, had many people doing a double take after she posted a video dancing along to Rihanna’s 2005 hit If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

Netizens loved her moves and couldn’t help but share their wonder about how much the sis looked like Riri.

In the Instagram video, @cohenrose captioned, in part: ‘This is a trend. I love this song.’

