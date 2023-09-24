One Rihanna doppelganger from Brazil has netizens amazed by her resemblance to the Barbadian star

Instagram user, @cohenrose posted a video as she danced along to Riri’s 2005 hit, If It’s Lovin’ That You Want

Many social media users could not believe how much she looked like Rihanna and even encouraged the young woman to produce an album of her own

One Rihanna look-alike has social media users wowed, with her resemblance to the star completely uncanny.

cohenrose looks so similar to Rihanna. Image: @cohenrose.

Source: Instagram

Instagram user, @cohenrose, from Brazil, had many people doing a double take after she posted a video dancing along to Rihanna’s 2005 hit If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

Rihanna look-alike’s video trends on social media

Netizens loved her moves and couldn’t help but share their wonder about how much the sis looked like Riri.

Here is the Instagram video, which @cohenrose captioned, in part: ‘This is a trend. I love this song.’

Social media users love Riri's doppelganger and her moves

Many people were amazed by Riri’s look-alike. Here are some top reactions to the video:

Kirainbtsarmy joked:

“I know people tell her she looks like her too much.”

Delliboe wrote:

“Close enough. Drop an album.”

Sonakps remarked:

“Can we beg you to make music for us? Since mama abandoned us.”

Iamthelangston commented:

“You two might not be related but your ancestors had to have messed around a little bit.”

claudetaylor2005 shared:

“I thought you were Rihanna.”

Theoneandonlyanie noted:

“Imagine being the doppelganger of the most beautiful woman on earth.”

Nakitadagoat lamented:

“This is her clone, from the head to the smile. She’s gorgeous.”

Megastar Rihanna and bae A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, netizens excited at the news: “It’s a boy”

Briefly News previously wrote about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expanding their family once again, as reports revealed that they welcomed a second baby boy into the world.

The discreet birth took place in August in Los Angeles, and the two lovebirds have kept the news under wraps.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February, while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

