Three actresses from Skeem Saam reenacted Rihanna's Super Bowl performance and absolutely slayed it

The vibey girls were in their on-screen school uniforms as they got down to the pop singer's music

Mzansi loved their choreographed dance moves, and the TikTok video went viral with almost a million views

'Skeem Saam' actresses recreated Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, and the video went viral. Image: @mosa_nkwashu

Source: TikTok

Mosa Nkwashu, known as Lewatle from Skeem Saam, led a dance performance with her fellow costars.

The three actresses recreated Rihanna's record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show. The video was shot at a drama series set, and the teenagers killed their rehearsed moves.

Mosa Nkwashu posts viral video dancing with her Skeem Saam costars

The TikTok video was posted on Mosa's account and got over 880 000 views. People were surprised the actresses wore sneakers with their school uniforms and noted how deceiving TV can be. Some netizens who could not separate the actresses from their roles joked in the comments that Principal Magongwa would reprimand them for dancing on school grounds.

Watch the viral TikTok video of the Skeem Saam actresses below:

Reactions to the school girls copying Rihanna's halftime Super Bowl performance

@shabangubongiwe2 said:

"Rihanna and your friends in my office now, says principal Magongwa."

@olonandabathemodel commented:

"Principal Magongwa will call a parent meeting for you. Very beautiful guys."

@juniorlerox2 asked:

"Yes, where's Paxton atlo bona?❤️"

@karabolethabomatlala tweeted:

"You didn't try, you killed it."

@user9814299308769 posted:

"Me realizing that we've never seen your feet on this show."

@owtso525 added:

"Mma Thobakgale akase rate taba ya gore galea apara uniform."

@12emkay stated:

"I'm here for Mosebjeadi."

@user92735156514506 wrote:

"You guys ate and left no crumbs."

Skeem Saam star Pearl Maimela aka Sonti proud of making Mrs SA Semi-finals, Mzansi reacts: "Well done"

Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Pearl Maimela, popularly known as Sonti, can't believe she made the semi-finals for the Mrs SA beauty pageant.

According to News24, the pageant allows participants to rediscover themselves, pursue their dreams and become powerful voices for change in a fun environment.

Source: Briefly News