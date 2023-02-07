Skeem Saam actress Pearl Maimela is a few steps away from achieving her dream of becoming Mrs SA

The stunner took to Instagram to celebrate making it to the semi-finals of the beauty competition

Supportive South African people vowed to vote for the determined woman in response to the amazing news

Skeem Saam actress Pearl Maimela, popularly known as Sonti, can't believe that she made the semi-finals for the beauty pageant Mrs SA.

'Skeem Saam' star Pearl Maimela aka Sonti is ready to make a difference as Mrs SA. Image: @pearl_nikolic

According to News24, the pageant allows participants to rediscover themselves, pursue their dreams, and become powerful voices for change in a fun environment.

Excited to be one step closer to finishing the training provided by the programme, Pearl wrote the following on Instagram:

"And Here we are Mrs South Africa Semi-Finalist 2023 #mrssouthafrica"

Opening up to TshisaLive, Pearl revealed her true feelings about the competition. She said she had never imagined showcasing her true self on such a grand scale.

“This can only be the work of God in His fullness. It's almost as if something was pulling me to do it. I concluded this has to be God."

Mzansi congratulates Pearl Maimela

@poppydextras said:

"Yes we are behind you queen. All the way to the crown You can do it all through Christ who strengthens us."

@palesa_monthato shared:

"Congratulations ❤️ You should share a number so that we can vote."

@fifijenniferlucy.seile commented:

"All the best of luck "

@mologadi.rachidi replied:

"Congratulations hle and I know you will win bona "

@black_currant_hospitality posted:

"Well done "

@sibongile_somuhle wrote:

"Yes Congratulations Aunty Pearl Bring it home️"

@tshepo_keorapetse reacted:

"Haaaw mami, May you win and grow from strength to strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

