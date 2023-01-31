Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka, popularly known as Kat, has a new cooking show premiering on Netflix

The star announced that it's called The Cook Along and he would be learning about all kinds of food combos in every episode

Mzansi peeps showed support by saying they would watch it because its description sounds interesting

Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka, AKA Kat, has turned his character into a reality as he embarks on his aspirational chef journey. The Cook Along, a new cooking show hosted by the actor, has premiered on Netflix.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Patrick “Kat” Seleka is the host of the Netflix show, 'The Cook Along.' Image: @patrickseleka

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, viewers interested in watching can expect a jam-packed first season of The Cook Along, which features foodies like Lorna Maseko.

Excited about the new milestone, Seleka rushed to Twitter to promote the show, saying:

"This is a story of how, I, Patrick SELEKA, a township kid with a passion for food, goes on a quest to learn more about food. Turning my SKEEM SAAM story line into a reality. This is the making of the ASPIRING CHEF SLK."

Mzansi proud of Patrick Seleka for bagging The Cook Along

@Seshego_m said:

"Enjoyed watching the first episode, everyone and everything is amazing. Kudos"

@DjThotho_Pasiya shared:

"This is by far the most interesting local cooking series I've ever watched! I'm on episode 3 & I'm loving it. I love the originality and the food knowledge that comes with it. Well done @PatrickSeleka"

@kea_Leburu posted:

"Proud of you big bro ❤️"

@TshwaneloSerame replied:

"Awu Catapila, well done my king "

@shipagift commented:

"Love the show. My partner and I are glued to the screen. I love that it's unique and we get to see how much hard goes into putting food on the shelves and into our dinner tables. I haven't finished watching but I enjoy the ostrich episode. Big ups. Congrats."

@thato_qtee wrote:

"Those knife skills back in culinary school (Skeem Saam) were just real."

@MseniMazibuko reacted:

"Wow, I love this. I saw your show first on Netflix and loved it."

@BavuyileM added:

"Watched an episode today and I must say, it's interesting."

