Bonang Matheba's new YouTube channel has grown massively since she launched it 11 days ago

The award-winning media personality already has over 36K subscribers, and the only video that she has uploaded has attracted over 280k views

Many people have been asking Bonang for another episode, and she has finally revealed the date on Twitter

Bonang Matheba teases a new episode of B*Dazzled. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's YouTube reality show is back and better than ever. The star has uploaded one video for now, and fans are already eagerly waiting for another video.

After receiving many questions about the upload of another episode, the TV and radio presenter said her fans expect a video on Valentine's Day, 14 February.

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's 'B*Dazzled'

After watching the first episode, many people took to Twitter to give their reviews. @UnathiSTHL commented:

"You guys I just watched B'Dazzled and wow! @Bonang, you're every young woman's dream! You are the epitome of 'DREAMS COME TRUE'. ❤️ omggg wow wow wow❤️❤️ #bdazzled #BonangxSteveMaddenBTS."

@Khebsani_M said:

"After the first few minutes of the new B*Dazzled I already feel more inspired than I have in months. Love her."

@Fensiface wrote:

"@Bonang ma’am are we getting another episode drop today midday like last week asking for a couple of friends."

@officiallebza said:

"Watching Bonang genuinely makes me so happy... I was smiling the entire episode of #bdazzled #BonangXSteveMadden The same way I smile throughout an episode of #RHOM... Pure happiness❤"

@karaboangek_:

"Bonang made me go watch B Dazzled from the first episode "

