Photos of Musa Mseleku’s Wives’ Luxurious Homes Go Viral
- Photos of the homes of Musa Mseleku's wives have gone viral and instantly sparked an intense debate about the ladies' taste
- From remarks about MaNgwabe's "homey" house, to comparisons of MaCele and MaKhumalo's seemingly identical homes, the comment section erupted as peeps picked apart the structures and landscaping
- This comes after Musa Mseleku announced that he had finally bought a house for his first wife, news that was met with both cheer and criticism from online users
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The homes of polygamist Musa Mseleku’s wives are under intense scrutiny after viral photos of the properties sparked a heated debate regarding the ladies' architectural and interior tastes.
On 16 May 2026, breathtaking snaps of Busisiwe "MaCele," Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo," and Mbali "MaNgwabe"'s mansions surfaced online, featuring modern finishes, expansive yards, and luxurious designs that showcase the family's affluent lifestyle.
This wave of viral critique comes fresh on the heels of the Uthando Nes’thembu patriarch's proud announcement that he had finally bought a new house for his first wife, MaCele.
The comment section instantly erupted into a frenzy as social media users meticulously picked apart everything from the structural designs to the landscaping. Some praised MaNgwabe’s house for its warm, "homey" vibe, while others drew sharp comparisons between MaCele and MaKhumalo’s seemingly identical homes.
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The images also reignited a fierce online debate regarding how the homes were acquired. Viewers who remember seeing MaKhumalo's mansion toward the end of season eight pointed out a glaring contrast. claiming that while she allegedly built her own home entirely independently, her sister wives were simply handed the keys to new properties without having to lift a finger.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear where Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," will live, leaving fans wondering when her mansion will be built, or whether the viral rumour that she will inherit MaCele's old home will come true.
Ultimately, the stunning architecture gave fans an inside look into the reality TV stars' worlds and personal styles, prompting a wave of both admiration and heavy criticism. While many praised the luxurious mansions, others used the homes to judge and analyse the complex family dynamics of the polygamous marriage.
See the Mseleku wives' homes and MaCele's new house below.
Social media weighs in on the Mseleku wives' houses
Online users wasted no time in sharing their unfiltered thoughts on the Mseleku wives' homes and architectural taste. Read some of the comments below.
__sugarvenom said:
"MaNgwabe just needs a different colour scheme. Her home is beautiful, and the garden adds rich colour."
_Ceesee noted:
"Thobile and MaCele's houses look similar."
Orionxluna_ wrote:
"On the outside, MaYeni’s house is the nicest."
Kalogo_Mojalefa reacted:
"MaCele’s and MaKhumalo’s houses look the same to me. Look at the pole, beach view, and flooring. It's like before and after photos."
KhanyaSimzz suggested:
"I actually love F4 the most, it’s so homey. Mbali just needs to change the colour."
tshepxm added:
"All these houses are beautiful."
ZinhleGums claimed:
"MaCele’s house is closer to the beach as well. That man! He wanted to spite MaK so bad."
Samke "MaKhwela" shades her sister wives
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Samke "MaKhwela" throwing shade at her husband Musa Mseleku's other wives.
Musa Mseleku ends Season 9 of 'Uthando Nes'thembu' by buying MaCele a posh mansion with home theatre
The reality TV star and influencer was criticised online for her remarks about her sister wives, with many urging her to humble herself.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za