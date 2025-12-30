Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Msleku's mansion was the talk of the town on X (formerly Twitter) recently

A video of the MC and radio personality hosting her family Christmas lunch at the said mansion has gone viral

SA was impressed by MaKhumalo's work ethic, lauding her hard work and drive to achieve such an amazing abode

Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku posted a video of her Christmas celebrations, which took place at her home.

A video of the house , which was taken by her adoptive daughter, Mpilo Mseleku, shows off her beautiful and spacious interior, while enjoying a scenic neighbourhood on her balcony. It also has a pool and a green lawn where the kids in her family were playing at.

Thobile's mansion steals hearts

X user @Tealmooss posted a video of the mansion, predicting that it will show on the Mzansi Magic spinoff, Uthando Nes'thembu: Uncut.

"Tjo Thobile's new house on Instagram is fire. MaKhumalo is fighting here, I can't wait to see it on the show."

Many peopl poked fun at the other wives' homes, including MaCele, MaYeni and MaNgwabe's homes, saying they do not compare.

Below are some of the reactions from online users.

@CoolyNicey mocked MaNgwabe:

"It is way better than Mbali's house with her flamingo wallpaper."

@kubi_shem asked:

"Stunning? What if it’s an Airbnb? I don’t watch the show much, but what if?"

@lynie_mkp sighed:

"Yhoooooooooo, they are gonna hate her even more than the other wives."

@angelkhombs said:

"Considering that Musa bought all the other wives' houses and Thobile bought herself hers. Bazohlala ko 'Thanx Ma' bezindlu and uMaK abe ekwi mansion. The drama will never end at that house."

@I_am_AmmzY said:

"Hard worker that one. At Mzumbe I was going to choose hers if I were Makhwela."

@sons133344 claimed:

"Mbali has the biggest house in eMzumbe, and Musa's main house. Thobile's house is green, and MaCele's house has broken cupboards, it has broken windows, and the ceiling is falling out."

@Tealmooss defended the star against rental claims:

"Well, it could be an Airbnb since it's not confirmed on the show yet, but it's been the background on her Instagram images since March. That's a long time to rent an Airbnb."

@Biafriqueer asked:

"Thobile keeps being her own provider- a house, car and still supports the other wives? Why is she still married?"

@Zeal36744130 said:

"I need Thobile back on Real Housewives of Durban because this is everything okay, and it's not giving Mzumbe."

Thobile to be honoured at a gala

In a previous report from Briefly News, one of Musa Mseleku's wives was honoured at the prestigious 2025 Africa Stars Gala.

Thobile MaKhumalo was recognised for her influence and work in the media space, meaning she finally got to enjoy the fruits of her labour. Many of her fans flooded to the comments section with congratulatory messages and praised MaKhumalo for being an exceptional leader.

