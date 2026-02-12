Talented actress Keke Mputhi, who previously starred in The Throne and Unmarried, recently discussed her new character in Pimville

Mputhi recently scored a role of a housewife, Naledi Tumakgole, on the SABC2 telenovela

Viewers of the TV show commented on the telenovela's storylines and characters on social media

Actress Keke Mputhi discusses her cheating role in 'Pimville'

Source: Twitter

Former Unmarried actress Keke Mputhi recently opened up about playing a cheating wife, Naledi Tumakgole, on SABC2's latest drama series Pimville.

The talented actress stars opposite popular South African actors Gail Mabalane and Thapelo Mokoena on the show.

SABC confirmed in 2025 that the Bakwena Productions telenovela has replaced its long-running soapie Muvhango.

The SABC2 telenovela introduced Mputhi's character Naledi on its X account on Tuesday, 19 February 2026.

"First episode and klaar, Mmusi and Naledi are already having an affair. Who's the father? "

Mputhi reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that her character is married to Kenneth Tumakgole (played by Thapelo Mokoena).

The actress adds that Naledi is a lonely housewife who lives in an informal setting with her husband. Mputhi also reveals that her character is pregnant but doesn't know who the father of her baby is, as she's cheating on her husband.

"With regards to having a man who's always working and never home. I'm sure you've already seen that there were lots of situations and with regards to the pregnancy, we don't know whose baby it is," she says.

Soapie fans respond to Pimville episode

@Misah_Mdiza said:

"Yhoo, I really want them to get caught, sana."

@ah_donepifiano wrote:

"Omg, the drama is real! Can't wait to find out who's the father! "

@yunghustler_za reacted:

"Episode 1 already gave us drama."

@Xitsundzuxo_ said:

"The beans are to be spilled."

@SthembiD replied:

"Yhooo hai sana I'm so disappointed at this one...I thought he was a loyal husband kanti wheeee."

@Caddy_Gal responded:

"It’s going to get more tense."

@MirandaevaM said:

"I don't care what anyone says, and no one can convince me otherwise! People who cheat are mean and selfish! So, Mmusi and Naledi are cheating on their partners who love them so much? They're not even thinking about what happens when they get caught."

@Neoentle_Phala reacted:

"Having a stepmother old enough to be your friend #PimvilleOnSabc2 is really showing us what happens in life, these kinds of situations always ruin families, but I guess the heart wants what it wants, huh?"

@Jerome_M5 wrote:

"Right? They are selfish, and Naledi yena heh she's worse cause Pheelo loves her and sees her as a sister."

@MirandaevaM replied:

"Mfethu!? This is just too messed up! I wouldn't even be surprised if Naledi has somebody else in the picture!"

Actress Keke Mputhi discusses her cheating role in 'Pimville'

Source: Instagram

Actress Clementine Mosimane discusses her role as Mme Mathapelo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Soul City actress Clementine Mosimane has secured a role on SABC2's telenovela, Pimville.

the legendary actress is joined by seasoned actresses Gail Mabalane, Fulu Modibedi, and Lillian Dube.

The veteran actress recently discussed playing a businesswoman in the coming TV show.

Source: Briefly News