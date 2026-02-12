Talented actor and social media influencer Lunga Mofokeng recently opened up about joining Skeem Saam after making his debut on the show this week

Mofokeng had social media buzzing this week when his character made a grand entrance at Turf High

Viewers of the soapie predict that Mofokeng's character will date one of his students and cause chaos at Turf High

Former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng made headlines this week when he made his debut on Skeem Saam as the new teacher, Mr Qhomane, at Turf High.

Mofokeng, who previously starred on The River for six seasons as Andile Dikana, broke his silence on joining the educational soapie this week.

The talented actor also addressed social media reports that he can't speak Sesotho or Sepedi for his role as Mr Qhomane on the SABC1 soapie.

The educational soapie shared photos on its X account of the actor's debut on Monday, 9 February 2026, as Mr Qhomane.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Lunga Mofokeng's debut

@TumiMashabela said:

"Carol will now dump that crush of hers, Meneer Sandlana, and I have a feeling that Sandlana will not take it well. He noticed the attention he got from her. Kusazoshuba," (It's going to be chaotic).

@veneration1 asked:

"How is Mr Q affording that car as a teacher?"

@Kagiso_Bw said:

"He's going to get Mosebjadi pregnant."

@BerryGontse responded:

"Byanong retlo bogela Skeem Saam ka nkane," (Now, we are going to be forced to watch Skeem Saam).

@Papie_papi9 said:

"He's gonna date female teachers this one. Sthoko is the first one."

@TshegoMehlape reacted:

"The River came to Skeem Saam."

@nna_mami wrote:

"I'm so glad he's Sotho."

@B00HUUU said:

"Thank God, he's Sotho."

@mphoray22 reacted:

"He needs to stay away from Mr Xulu, aka Shongwe. #SkeemSaam."

@LadyT_Teee commented:

"You can already tell, he's going to abuse kids."

@I_am_AmmzY responded:

"He definitely likes them young, watch this space."

@SSeshoete said:

"Mazule le Maxhosa ba nyaka eng stories sa bapedi? (Why do we have Zulu and Xhosa actors in a Sepedi show?) Just because Skeem Saam got more views, the Mazulu must be featured?"

@MakuwaPono reacted:

"And a bapalle kgole le Mosebyadi tu," (He must play far away from Mosebjadi).

@yangamessi wrote:

"Everyone has their own process."

@Masemola_Amo said:

"This one okare o tlo jola le bana ba sekolo," (This one looks like he's going to date school kids).

Former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng joins Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor and content creator Lunga Mofokeng bagged himself a new acting role in one of our fave soapies.

An entertainment commentator shared the exciting news about the former The River star's new gig on the SABC1 soapie.

Mofokeng shared with Briefly News more information about his new role on Skeem Saam.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mofokeng joining the popular soapie.

