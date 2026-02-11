South African actress Ama Qamata recently became the talk of the town after her latest appearance left many confused

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a photo of the star looking different from before

Fans and followers were stunned by Qamata's looks, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Ama Qamata stunned in a new picture.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Ama Qamata became the talk of the town recently, after a picture of her went viral on social media, leaving many stunned by her latest appearance.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to post a picture of the former Gomora actress looking all stunning as the cover of Glamour magazine.

However, many people were shocked by how different she looked from the time she was last seen. The post garnered over 40K views.

See the post below:

Fans react to Ama looking different

Shortly after the photo of Ama Qamata went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@aneleflawz said:

"She does look absolutely different."

@KhuboneLun93149 commented:

"Yooo!! Glamour Magazine did a big one. This cover is beautiful. uAma muhle iscefe."

@HappyMolokomme mentioned:

"She doesn't look like the Ama we know."

@Mqammy_Enhle replied:

"If her name was not written, I wouldn’t know. She’s changed."

Netizens react to Ama Qamata's new picture.

Source: Instagram

Ama Qamata mourns her stepdad

In 2025, the fan-favourite actress Ama Qamata, real name Amamkele Lithemba Qamata, who is famously known for her role on Netflix's hit drama series Blood & Water, has lost her father, Marcus. The actress, who portrayed the character of Katlego Danke's on-screen daughter Buhle in Mzansi Magic's Gomora, is mourning her father.

Qamata confirmed her father's death on her social media account over the weekend. The Blood & Water actress shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 31 August 2025, that her father has passed away.

"In this moment, nothing feels real; life will never be the same again. I love you, Marcus, and I wish I had the opportunity to tell you that one more time; you were the best dad in the entire world. Rest in eternal peace, papa, until we meet again🤍," wrote the actress.

Industry colleagues took to Qamata's social media post over the weekend to comfort the actress. It is unclear at this stage what caused the actress's father's death.

