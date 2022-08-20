Actress Ama Qamata who played Buhle in the award-winning soapie Gomora has spoken out after leaving the show

The star trended on social media following a heartwarming scene when her character was shot and killed by Qhoqhoqho

Taking to her Instagram page, Ama thanked Mzansi for their love and support and also for embracing her character Buhle

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ama Qamata's character on Gomora died a painful death that left viewers chopping onions. Buhle was killed by Qhoqhoqho in front of her family and friends in the emotional scene.

Ama Qamata has penned a lengthy tribute thanking Mzansi for supporting her. Image: @amaqamata.

Source: Instagram

Fans lauded the stunner for her impressive acting skills and for executing her final episode with style.

Qamata headed to her social media page to share a video where the Gomora cast and crew gave her a round of applause. She also wrote a touching Instagram caption thanking Mzansi for their support. Ama Qamata also revealed that her role on Gomora brought so much growth to her career. She wrote:

"Can’t even find the right words to type out right now….I’ll keep it simple, thank you, Gomora❤️ it’s been an absolute pleasure and privilege to be on the show. It was an opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m so blessed to have shared it with you guys.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thank you to the cast, crew, and producers, who are like family to me❤. Thank you, South Africa, for embracing Buhle in your homes and in public, lol. I don’t take for granted what this show has done for my growth and career. I’m forever humbled and grateful❤️"

Ama Qamata's fans react

The star's followers flocked to her timeline to show her appreciation for a job well done. Many raved about how she played her role well.

@lunathimampofu said:

"Congratulations my love! You killed it! You’re flying to higher then you’ll ever know Skyes buddy lol! Bless you!"

@chrisq.za commented:

"We owe you so much for what you did for us with the role. Buhle will live in our hearts forever because of you. Our only consolation now is that we know we will inevitably see a whole lot more of you in bigger productions. Enjoy. ❤️❤️❤️"

@thabzbapela wrote:

"What a pleasure you have been to watch and work with you ❤️. To bigger and brighter ."

Gomora actress Bukiwe Keva who played Asanda allegedly fired from the show via WhatsApp

Still on Gomora, Briefly News also reported that Bukiwe Keva was allegedly booted off the soapie after failing to show up for a shoot due to illness. According to reports, despite providing a doctor's note, the talented actress was shocked when she received a WhatsApp message telling her never to return.

Keva, is popular for playing the role of the Gomora high bully Asanda who turns every conversation into a song.

A source close to the actress told City Press that she is not taking the matter lightly as she had given a lot to the production. According to the source, Bukiwe Keva was fired because she failed to notify the producers of the show about her illness on time.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News