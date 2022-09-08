A humble woman took to social media to proudly show off the space she created for herself to unwind after a long day

Nonjabulo Bebee took to a popular Facebook to share pictures of her bedroom, showing off her simple but classy design

The soft and lush room had many wanting one of their own and praising her design skills in the comment section

There is nothing better than having a comfy and sacred space to come home to after a long day at work. A gorgeous Mzansi babe showed off her lush room on social media and had people gushing all over it.

Nonjabulo Bebee shared stunning snaps of her lush bedroom on social media. Image: Facebook / Nonjabulo Bebee

Source: Facebook

Your bedroom is a reflection of who you are. Be it a fluffy scatter cushion, like in this lady’s case, or a band poster on the wall, every element is a little piece of you.

The stunning Nonjabulo Bebee shared a few pictures of her simple, classic and tranquil room on the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

With soft peaches, whites and creams, she created a place of total relaxation fit for the queen that she is!

“1st time Posting

“After a long day of work, I look forward to coming back to my bedroom. Less is more for me.”

Fellow group members showed love for Nonjabulo’s design

This gorgeous room had many wishing for one of their own. Some even went as far as offering to be her bestie in hopes of a girls’ night in her lush room, lol. It is truly stunning!

Take a look at what some had to say:

Boitshoko Letuane said:

“Can we be friends, and you teach me how to combine colours like that, your bedroom really looks refreshing.”

Lethabo Matontshi said:

“Shuuuuuuuu, this is sooo breathtaking, everything is ❤️❤️❤️”

Lame Mitchell Koboti said:

“I love it. I never knew this colour combination, can be so cute❤️ absolutely beautiful ”

Sanele Sanelisiwe Sophangisa said:

“Very neat and Beautiful ❤️❤️”

