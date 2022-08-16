Bukiwe Keva, who rose to prominence for playing the role of Asanda on the award-winning soapie Gomora was allegedly fired from the show

According to reports, Bukiwe was booted out because she fell sick and missed her routine shoot

The actress was allegedly told by the producers not to come back to work again via a WhatsApp message

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bukiwe Keva was allegedly booted off Gomora after failing to show up for a shoot due to illness. According to reports, despite providing a doctor's note, the talented actress was shocked when she received a WhatsApp message telling her never to return.

'Gomora' actress Bukiwe Keva was fired from the show after falling sick. Image: @bukiwe_keva.

Source: Instagram

Keva, is popular for playing the role of the Gomora high bully Asanda who turns every conversation into a song.

A source close to the actress told City Press that she is not taking the matter lightly as she had given a lot to the production. According to the source, Bukiwe Keva was fired because she failed to notify the producers of the show about her illness on time.

“She failed to report for duty due to an illness and, at the same time, failed to notify producers on time because she was severe and was at a local clinic. Despite proving the doctor’s note, she was dismissed from Gomora cast without any procedures."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The publication further notes that Gomora issued a statement confirming that Bukiwe Keva was no longer working for them. The statement stated that the star was under a contract as a call actor, and her role was story dependent.

Makhadzi leaves Mzansi salivating with her little red dress at the Miss SA pageant finale: "She ate the look"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Makhadzi knows how to steal all the attention at an event. The award-winning singer and songwriter stepped out in a red mini dress to attend the Miss SA pageant finale on Saturday.

The Mjolo hitmaker wowed fans when she spotted the elegant little number that showed not too much skin.

The singer posted the snaps of her fiery look to her Instagram page, leaving her followers drooling. Mzansi took to the Makhadzi's comments section to shower the stunner with praise. Many said Makhadzi was one of the prestigious event's best-dressed stars.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News